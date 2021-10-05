Marketing News & Strategy

The Jonas Brothers now have their own popcorn brand

The band partnered with The Naked Market to sell the homemade snack they enjoyed for years backstage
By Moyo Adeolu. Published on October 05, 2021.
20211004_Jonas-RobsPopcorn_3x2.jpg

 

 
Credit: Rob's Backstage Popcorn

The Jonas Brothers are giving fans more than a musical tour—the pop stars will soon debut their own popcorn brand. The offering, called Rob’s Backstage Popcorn, is named for Rob Garbowsky, the father of Greg Garbowsky, who is a member of the band’s management team.

Rob Garbowsky is the mastermind of the snack, which the Jonas brothers for years munched on backstage. Now they are selling it online in partnership with The Naked Market, a San Francisco-based food maker whose brands also include Flock, described as crispy rotisserie chicken chips.

In an interview, Nick Jonas said he’s excited for Rob to make his own fans and for people to fall in love with the popcorn, similar to how his brothers and band members have. “It's a combo of nostalgic memories and the love we have for this popcorn for many years. We are all about bringing unique and special experiences to our fans,” said Jonas.

The popcorn will begin online sales today at a website where fans can grab a 4-ounce bag for $5.99 and a 4-pack can be purchased for $19.99.

Fans can also buy bags at Jonas Brothers concerts. Harrison Fugman, founder and CEO of The Naked Market, did not offer details on when the brand might be available at stores, only saying, “I think that’s something you will hear more about in 2022."

The snack recipe is said to include a one-of-a-kind seasoning that the brothers and Garbowsky have worked on for years. The popcorn is described by the brothers as a perfect mix of sweet and savory that makes it impossible to stop snacking on after just one handful.

“It’s savory. It has an addictive nature, but at the same time, it feels like home. It feels comforting. It feels like something familiar,” said Kevin Jonas. 

20211004_Robs_popcorn_3x2.jpg

 

 
Credit:
Rob's Backstage Popcorn

Nick Jonas first discussed the idea of turning the homemade popcorn into a brand 16 years ago, when Garbowsky was making the popcorn in his kitchen.

“Jonas Brothers fans have known me as a member of the band, they know what I do now, and they know my dad, too, because he’s been a part of this great big family all along too. To be able to share his recipe for a snack that has been right there with us this whole time with our fans all over the country feels very, very special,” Greg Garbowsky stated in a press release. 

The “Remember This”  44-stop tour with special guest singer Kelsea Ballerini kicked off Aug. 20 in Las Vegas and ends Oct. 27 in Hollywood, California.

When asked about returning to live performances, Kevin Jonas said the experience of going on tour has been rewarding and appropriate pandemic precautions are being taken. “To see people happy and enjoying these moments is what we love to do and why we make the music we do. The fact that we can be launching a product alongside has been rewarding,” he said.

