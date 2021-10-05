The Jonas Brothers now have their own popcorn brand

The Jonas Brothers are giving fans more than a musical tour—the pop stars will soon debut their own popcorn brand. The offering, called Rob’s Backstage Popcorn, is named for Rob Garbowsky, the father of Greg Garbowsky, who is a member of the band’s management team.

Rob Garbowsky is the mastermind of the snack, which the Jonas brothers for years munched on backstage. Now they are selling it online in partnership with The Naked Market, a San Francisco-based food maker whose brands also include Flock, described as crispy rotisserie chicken chips.



In an interview, Nick Jonas said he’s excited for Rob to make his own fans and for people to fall in love with the popcorn, similar to how his brothers and band members have. “It's a combo of nostalgic memories and the love we have for this popcorn for many years. We are all about bringing unique and special experiences to our fans,” said Jonas.

The popcorn will begin online sales today at a website where fans can grab a 4-ounce bag for $5.99 and a 4-pack can be purchased for $19.99.

Fans can also buy bags at Jonas Brothers concerts. Harrison Fugman, founder and CEO of The Naked Market, did not offer details on when the brand might be available at stores, only saying, “I think that’s something you will hear more about in 2022."

The snack recipe is said to include a one-of-a-kind seasoning that the brothers and Garbowsky have worked on for years. The popcorn is described by the brothers as a perfect mix of sweet and savory that makes it impossible to stop snacking on after just one handful.

“It’s savory. It has an addictive nature, but at the same time, it feels like home. It feels comforting. It feels like something familiar,” said Kevin Jonas.

