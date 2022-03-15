Jones Soda enters cannabis market with help from influencers

Mary Jones’ products will include signature elements of Jones’ popular soft drinks, like user-submitted photos reproduced on labels and pithy quotes under the caps. Four popular Jones flavors—berry lemonade, orange and cream, green apple, and root beer—will be applied to four product formats comprising a “versatile” portfolio “that opens up a lot of occasions and opportunities for people to use them a lot of different ways,” said Bohb Blair, chief marketing officer of Jones and chief brand officer of Mary Jones Cannabis Inc.

The company announced its intentions to enter the cannabis field last summer.

According to market research provider Reportlinker, cannabis beverages in the U.S. are a $649 million business and could grow to as large as $2 billion by 2026 as more states relax restrictions on products and consumers embrace recreational use of the stimulant. Jones reported fiscal 2021 sales of $14.8 million, up 24% year-over-year.

Mary Jones’ portfolio includes a soda infused with 10 milligrams of cannabis sold in 12-ounce bottles or a four-pack; a 100-milligram cannabis soda in a 16-ounce can meant to allow its drinkers to control their intake; a 1,000-milligram cannabis tincture (extract) marketed as a syrup to be used as a topping for other foods, a drink mixer or for small oral doses; and 5-milligram cannabis gummies shaped like miniature Jones bottles. These are sold in 20-count packages that include a build-it-yourself paper four-pack carrier.

The items will go on sale in select California dispensaries and through approved delivery partners on April 1. The company intends to expand into additional states where cannabis product sales are permitted in the coming months, Blair said. Recreational cannabis is now legal in 18 states.

Designed to give users a “high,” Mary Jones is aiming for what Blair called a large space for flavorful but not overly potent options.

“The clutter is happening in that low-dose, lightly flavored, seltzer water space right now. They seem to be the ones with the most brands, and are the most active, but have the most clutter,” he said. “The other end of the category is driven not by beverages but by other products, and they tend to be very potent. These products have left a space in the middle.

“There’s not a lot of brands playing in full flavor, regular dosages, and providing consumers with the formats that make the product versatile,” he continued. “When we looked at the competitive set in that, we saw a pretty weak field.”

Mary Jones will lean on Jones’ lean but creative marketing playbook, which is heavy on influencer marketing, co-ops and innovative concoctions that attract attention, like a turkey-and-gravy flavored soda that has become a holiday tradition. The brand has also pursued celebrity endorsements. Boxer Mike Tyson’s photo and endorsement accompanies a new liquid supplement called Nootropics, a psychedelic-mushroom derived soda, now available for pre-order on Jones’ website. And earlier this year, the brand signed UFC champion Juliana Peña to an endorsement deal.

For Mary Jones, Jones will do a paid media push through Fyllo, a company that specializes in cannabis-focused audience data. Blair declined to disclose specific terms.

“Our plan is almost 100% influencers, most of whom work for us because they love the brand and not through a traditional paid relationship,” Blair said. “We also do a lot of things through paid promotion with high-profile partners, but they come to the brand in organic and natural ways. At any given moment our marketing plan, at best, is a little money to give traction to our social posts. Most of our news comes from the news we create ourselves.”

Jones is hardly the only big brand eyeing the cannabis opportunity.

For instance, Hi-Fi Hops, a cannabis-infused sparkling water, was released in 2018 by the craft beer brand Lagunitas, a division of Heineken.

Plenty of beverage brands have also made use of CBD, a compound found in cannabis that does not produce a high.



Beverage alcohol giant Constellation Brands—parent of Corona beer—has partnered with Canopy Growth Corp., a cannabis company in which it owns a partial stake, to launch a CBD-infused sparkling water brand called Quatreau in the U.S. (It sells cannabis versions in Canada.) Kona Gold Beverage stated earlier this month that its Ooh La Lemin, a CBD-infused sparkling lemonade, would be available in 4-packs at select Walmart stores this summer.

PepsiCo’s new RockStar Unplugged is infused with hemp oil, which although related to the marijuana plant, contains little or no little tetrahydrocannabinol, the chemical that gets people high. Coco-Cola Co. execs denied rumors surfacing in 2019 that suggested that the company was looking to launch its own CBD product, according to reports.

Blair of Mary Jones said he believes it would be difficult for its larger beverage rivals to enter the cannabis field. “We're one of the largest national CPG brands that even could get into this category because of the limitations bigger players have from their brand positioning, and their [lack of] nimbleness.”

