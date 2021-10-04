Justin Bieber breaks Into cannabis with 'Peaches' brand

Justin Bieber is entering the marijuana market with prerolled joints that’s he calling “Peaches,” the name of a song from his most recent album.

The Canadian singer is working with a Los Angeles-based company, Palms, on the products. Palms specializes in prerolled cannabis products, with its seven-joint packs selling for $32 at locations in Nevada and California, according to its website.

“I’m a fan of Palms and what they are doing by making cannabis approachable and helping to destigmatize it –- especially for the many people who find it helpful for their mental health,” Bieber said in an emailed statement. A spokeswoman declined to share financial terms of the collaboration.

Scientists are studying the effects of cannabis on mental health. A 2020 paper from researchers at Columbia University and the New York State Psychiatric Institute said a popular belief that marijuana can help with depression is leading more patients to try it, but that some studies have concluded it can worsen outcomes.

“Among the most common health claims made in online advertising for recreational cannabis dispensaries is depression treatment,” the researchers said. “These messages may be increasing in frequency, while media messaging about marijuana has become more positive over time and includes less information about risks.”

Bieber, 27, has been open about how the pressures of child stardom and drug use contributed to his own mental health challenges. In a YouTube documentary series last year, he said he tried marijuana when he was 12 or 13 and eventually grew to feel dependent on it, though he said not everyone has the same experience.