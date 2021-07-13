Kraft Mac-n-Cheese ice cream? Yes it's real
Mac 'n' cheese is typically served warm, but Kraft is trying to win attention with an ice cream version of the comfort food.
Kraft Macaroni & Cheese ‘s collaboration with Van Leeuwen Ice Cream is for a limited time and available in just a few cities, but it is the kind of unusual food combo destined to earn free PR (if not a little bit of heartburn.) It is being released in time for National Ice Cream Day this Sunday and will be available starting Wednesday at Van Leeuwen stores in New York City, Los Angeles, while supplies last. New Yorkers can score free samples at an ice cream truck stationed in Union Square from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Consumers can also order pints online for $12.
This one-of-a-kind flavor is not out of the ordinary for Van Leeuwen, which opened its first doors in Brooklyn in 2008. The company website features their additional limited-edition flavors such as Wild Blueberry Shortcake, Royal Wedding Cake, Bourbon Cherries Jubilee and more. The ice cream brand is also known for vegan ice cream, including flavors such as banana pudding, vanilla almond buttercup, and cookie crumble strawberry jam.
“We know that there is nothing more refreshing on a hot summer day than ice cream. That is why we wanted to combine two of the most iconic comfort foods to create an ice cream with the unforgettable flavor of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese we all grew up with,” says Emily Violett, senior associate brand manager for Kraft Macaroni & Cheese. “As big fans of Van Leeuwen, we knew they’d be the perfect partner to create this ice cream with us."
"It has a hint of cheese flavor but it’s not overpowering. It would work well on top of a warm slice of apple pie," says Ad Age reporter Jessica Wohl, who sampled it.
Kraft is not the only brand brewing ice cream collaborations in honor of National Ice Cream Day. Jeans giant Levi's has partnered with Brave Robot, an animal-free dairy ice cream, to celebrate the day. Their limited-edition collaboration launches this week, featuring a Summer Swirl flavor that includes classic vanilla ice cream with raspberry and blueberry swirls.
A Brave Robot ice cream truck will also tour New York City offering free pints with the download of the Levi's app from July 16-18. People can download the app by scanning a QR code on the ice cream truck.