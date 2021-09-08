Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade returns as in-person event

Macy’s worked with the city and state of New York on the production of the parade, making sure the event follows current health guidelines. New York City will manage public viewing locations and plans to announce more details on certain areas of the parade route for spectators.

A Macy’s spokesman confirmed that about 40 brands will participate in the parade this year, a number on par with pre-pandemic years. He declined to disclose any specific brands, which will be announced in the coming weeks. In the past, balloon regulars have included Pillsbury and Nickelodeon.

While expensive—having a parade balloon can cost an estimated $190,000—experts say the media exposure for a participating brand can be valuable with both in-person attendees and viewers tuning in at home. Last year, some 20.7 million watched the TV-only parade, according to Nielsen data cited by TheWrap.

Like many retailers that saw sales sputter during the pandemic, Macy’s has more recently reported a rebound. For its most recent second quarter, same-store sales rose 61% as consumers returned to in-store shopping and picked up new items such as workwear. Net sales for the quarter rose 56% to $5.6 billion.