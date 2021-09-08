Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade returns as in-person event

The balloons are back. Macy’s announced today that its annual Thanksgiving Day Parade will return as an in-person event this November. The parade, now in its 95th year, was a made-for-TV event rather than a live show last year because of COVID-19.
Now, Macy’s plans to take new safety measures for all directly involved, including mandatory vaccinations of participants and facial masks on most performers, in order to host the live event on Thursday, Nov. 25. As usual, the parade will include marching bands, musical performances, a host of floats with 80 to 100 handlers each and Santa Claus.
Macy's noted that the overall number of participants has decreased for social distancing by 10% to 20%, or 800 to 1,600.