U.S. ad spend to top $300 billion for the first time by year’s end, Magna predicts

One-off events offer a major boost for media owners

“Obviously the strength of cyclical factors is unique to the U.S. market,” said Létang, who emphasized that there are few if any countries globally where sporting events and political elections “move the needle” like they do domestically. “The closest example internationally would be elections in India and Brazil, but it’s still not even close,” he said.

A top driver of that growth is November’s midterm elections, which will decide, among other things, which party takes or maintains control of the Senate and House of Representatives. Overall, Magna expects political spending to be up at least 63% versus the 2018 midterm election cycle, representing more than $7 billion in incremental revenue—roughly 70% of which will be concentrated in the second half of the year.

That influx of cash won’t be felt evenly across all media, but will be an exceptional boon for major political campaigns’ ad formats of choice such as digital media, direct mail and, above all else, local TV.

“Political advertising revenues will account for 25% of all revenues for local television this year,” said Létang, noting that station owners will see more than two-thirds of the $7.3 billion in political spend that Magna estimates for 2022.

Battleground states, in particular, are likely to see the lion’s share of that money, he said, with states including Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania each seeing hundreds of millions of dollars flood in across all media from both sides of the aisle, Ad Age’s Datacenter shows.

The midterms aren’t media owners’ only cause for celebration, though. Earlier this year, the Winter Olympics in Beijing brought in a healthy but somewhat subdued slew of advertisers for NBCUniversal, and in November, an atypically late FIFA World Cup in Qatar should do the same as the popularity of soccer continues to climb in the U.S.