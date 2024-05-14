Behind P&G’s new Olympics strategy highlighting multiple brands over a high-profile corporate ad

What you won’t see is an anthemic P&G ad with an emotional narrative about moms, dads or social betterment, as has been the case for much of the past decade-plus. That included the original 2010“Thank you mom” ad from Wieden; creative focusing on the strength of moms in 2016; a #LoveOverBias spot for in 2018; and a nod to the role of dads, specifically Chloe Kim’s dad, in 2022. P&G, like many Olympic advertisers, soft-pedaled its campaign around the 2022 Summer Games in Beijing due to controversy around China but still had corporate ads around the Kims.

Brand-focused strategy

Prominently featuring brands fits what P&G has learned about the Olympics over the years, said Chief Brand Officer Marc Pritchard in an interview.

“What really connects people with our brands and the Olympics and the athletes is the performance of our brands,” Pritchard said, which will make the campaign engaging for consumers and “the most effective for creating growth and value with our retailers.”

Retailer tie-ins, including displays and other merchandising events, will be a major part of the effort and the expected sales impact. P&G’s brands collectively will work with more than 150 retailers in 40 countries around the effort.