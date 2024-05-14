Behind P&G’s new Olympics strategy highlighting multiple brands over a high-profile corporate ad

Procter & Gamble Co. broke in as an Olympics advertiser 14 years ago with its “Proud Sponsor of Moms” corporate brand ad from Wieden+Kennedy. What followed for more than a decade was a series of often tear-jerking Olympics spots backing the P&G brand alongside product brand effort.
This year, the game plan is very different. There’s no global corporate branding film for the Summer Games set to open in Paris on July 26. Instead, the marketer is putting more than 30 of what it calls its “superior-performing household and personal care brands” front and center this year in an effort that should perhaps be called “Procter & Gamble, Proud Sponsor of Brands.”