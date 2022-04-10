CBS airs CMT awards and Advertising Research Foundation hosts event: The Week Ahead

April 11
The 2022 CMT Music Awards telecast airs on CBS at 8 p.m. ET, and streams live and on demand on Paramount+. Kelsea Ballerini and Anthony Mackie are set to host the show, which honors fan-favorite country music videos and TV performances.
April 12
The three-day AudienceXScience 2022 virtual event from the Advertising Research Foundation begins today and runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Panelists include Kate Brady, head of media innovation and partnership development at PepsiCo North America; Radha Subramanyam, chief research and analytics officer of CBS Corp.; Jo Ann Ross, president and chief advertising revenue officer of Paramount Global; and Cara Lewis, chief investment officer of Dentsu.