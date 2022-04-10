CBS airs CMT awards and Advertising Research Foundation hosts event: The Week Ahead

April 13

Bed Bath & Beyond reports fourth-quarter results. The beleaguered chain has been struggling to turn itself around, but improvement has been difficult as the brand now also faces rising prices and supply chain issues. In its most recent quarter, Bed Bath & Beyond reported a 28% decline in net sales to $1.9 billion. The retailer recently said it would be working with Kroger on a combined e-commerce experience.

April 14

The Association of National Advertisers begins its four-part Agile Marketing course. The virtual workshop is open to marketers at any level who are interested in learning about how to adapt to change and get more done faster.

April 15

“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” the third installment of the Fantastic Beasts movie franchise, hits U.S. theaters today.

April 16-17

Easter Sunday is here. According to Numerator, 64% of consumers intend to gather with family and friends this year, up from 42% in 2021.