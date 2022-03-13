Brands celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and March Madness begins: The Week Ahead

March 17

St. Patrick’s Day is expected to usher in an average spend of $42.33 per consumer this year, according to the National Retail Federation. Last month, Guinness ran an ad ahead of the holiday. Jameson is running a program called St. Patrick’s Days that encourages drinkers to celebrate two days, March 17th and March 18th, to make up for pandemic canellations in the past two holidays. It is giving away cash ($20.22) and breakfast via Uber Eats gift certificates in a sweepstakes open to people who make the two-day pledge.

March Madness kicks into full gear with first-round games. Ad inventory is sold out, according to CBS and Turner.

March 18

“WeCrashed” debuts on Apple TV+. The streaming service says the miniseries, which is based on the podcast “WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork,” is “inspired by actual events—and the love story at the center of it all.” Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway star. Watch the trailer here.

March 19-20

AIGA, the association for design leaders, hosts a design leadership and advocacy conference from March 20 through 22. The event, which is in-person and virtual, will include sessions on how design can advance business goals.