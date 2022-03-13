Brands celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and March Madness begins: The Week Ahead

March 14
Food Network describes “The Julia Child Challenge,” which premieres at 9 p.m. ET, thusly: “The iconic Julia Child makes her return to TV, guiding eight talented home cooks through a series of culinary challenges.” Uh, not exactly—because Child actually died in 2004. But this reality competition takes place in a studio replica of Child’s famous kitchen, and has been sanctioned by the Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts, so there’s that.
March 15
The National Retail Federation hosts its annual State of Retail & the Consumer 2022 webinar on the health of the American consumer and key shopper behavior trends. The event includes John Furner, president and CEO of Walmart U.S. and Sharon Leite, CEO of Vitamin Shoppe.
March 16
VSP Global, a nonprofit vision benefits company, hosts a program on deconstructing gender in products and marketing at South by Southwest. The session will explore how brands can abandon stereotypical gender norms and instead infuse an all-gender approach into their research, product development, marketing and communications. Ruth Yomtoubian, head of VSP’s Innovation Center, will lead the discussion.