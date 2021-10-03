ANA holds ‘Masters of Marketing,’ New Yorker Festival begins and a Facebook whistleblower testifies: The Week Ahead

Oct. 4
The 22nd annual New Yorker Festival—the marquee event of the venerable Condé Nast magazine—kicks off today and runs through Sunday in a hybrid virtual-IRL format. As always, the speaker and performer lineup is eclectic, ranging from U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and primatologist Jane Goodall to rock star Dave Grohl and pop goddess Billie Eilish. Among the IRL attractions: Presenting sponsor Wagoneer will show off its Series 3 SUV at festival headquarters (the Skyline Drive-In in Greenpoint, Brooklyn) on Friday and Saturday (Oct. 8-9). See the full schedule and get tickets at festival.newyorker.com.
AdColor Everywhere 2021 takes place virtually and in-person all this week. The industry’s premier diversity and inclusion conference is in its 15th year. Speakers include Brandy, Daniel Dae Kim, Pharrell Williams, Tim Gunn, Tamron Hall and Yvette Nicole Brown. The AdColor Futures Hackathon is Monday, and a virtual concert is Thursday night, featuring performances by Cham Alison Hinds, Elephant Man, Mr. Vegas, Sister, Wayne Wonder and others. The week closes out with the AdColor Awards. Presenters include Global Chief Marketing Officer of VICE Media Group Nadja Bellan-White, actor and producer Wilson Cruz; President and Chief Creative Officer of Cartwright Keith Cartwright and Chief Marketing Officer of Netflix Bozoma Saint John.
Ad Age publishes its annual 40 Under 40 special report honoring rising stars in marketing and media. The list has previously featured the likes of Anheuser-Busch InBev’s Luiz Barros, Frito-Lay North America’s Chris Bellinger and Google’s Natasha Aarons.