ANA holds ‘Masters of Marketing,’ New Yorker Festival begins and a Facebook whistleblower testifies: The Week Ahead

Oct. 5

The Association of National Advertisers hosts its annual Masters of Marketing conference, which will run through Oct. 8 and include in-person and virtual presentations. The lineup includes Ukonwa Kuzi-Orizu Ojo, global chief marketing officer at Amazon Prime & Studios; Esi Eggleston Bracey, chief operating officer and executive VP, beauty and personal care at Unilever North America; Tim Ellis, executive VP and chief marketing officer at the NFL; and Greg Revelle, chief marketing officer at Kohl’s.

A Facebook whistleblower is set to testify in the Senate today about how the social network affects teenagers, which follows hearings from last week. The Senate has been digging into what Facebook executives knew, and when they knew it—regarding the potentially harmful effects of Instagram on teens. The subject was brought to light by the anonymous ex-employee who will speak before the Senate Commerce subcommittee in the hearing titled “Protecting Kids Online” at 10 a.m. ET.

Update: "60 Minutes" on Sunday evening revealed the identity of the whistleblower as Frances Haugen.

The MLB Playoffs begin with the AL Wild Card Game on ESPN.

Oct. 6

Brandemonium, a two-day all-virtual marketing conference, begins. Registration is free but capacity is limited. Speakers include Fidelity Chief Marketing Officer David Dintenfass, outgoing Progressive CMO Jeff Charney, and Procter & Gamble Design VP Tysonn Betts.

Networks continue to roll out their fall TV fare. Tonight at 10 p.m. ET, CBS gives us “CSI: Vegas,” a sequel to (as opposed to a spin-off of) “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” (which ran from 2000-2015) with multiple cast members from the original show reprising their roles.

Oct. 7

Conagra Brands reports first-quarter earnings. The food marketer warned in July that it was facing increased inflation that it expected to feel especially in the first half of its current fiscal year.

Oct. 8

James Bond movie “No Time to Die” opens in the U.S. today, 18 months after it was first scheduled to be released (in April 2020).

Read more here on how brands are navigating movie release delays.

Oct. 9-10

Las Vegas hosts a heavyweight title fight at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday when Tyson Fury faces Deontay Wilder.