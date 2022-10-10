Marketing during a crisis—how brands should determine when to pause a campaign

With a bevy of recent headlines including the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the damage of Hurricane Ian and the continuing war in Ukraine, marketers are facing pressure on when to delay, pause or cancel a campaign—and when to forge ahead as planned. Lexus delayed a campaign in the wake of the passing of Britain’s longest-serving monarch, and Burberry canceled a fashion runway show. Retailer John Lewis also paused a campaign to honor the queen.

Below, Ad Age compiled advice and tips from experts on what brands should be considering when they weigh a decision.

Research certain factors

When something happens in the news, brands need to do their homework when it comes to how the event might affect their planned or current campaign. Mullman said brands should be thinking about the level of appropriateness. “Is this right, does it feel icky to be talking about this right now,” he noted, adding that brands will want to avoid appearing tone-deaf.

Brands should also be watching how quickly and how much an event is dominating the news cycle and conversations on social media. Look at the “velocity,” according to Reddy. “Is the topic continuing to gain momentum within a very short period of time?”

Brands should also look at the audience the event is affecting, she said. Are the company’s target consumers weighing in? Are the journalists that would normally cover a brand’s campaign instead covering the current event? If so, a brand might be better suited holding off until it can get more attention, not just with paid social media but with earned as well.

While it may be pricey to pull or delay a media buy, marketers must also contend with the cost associated with competing for eyeballs against other events, like Hurricane Ian, which recently dominated the U.S. news cycle.

“It can be costly, but is it going to land even in that moment?” said Reddy. “It’s almost better to delay even if there is a cost associated with it, it’s probably better to have that cost than to come out with something that might be deemed as insensitive and won’t be effective.”