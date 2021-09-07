The marketing formula behind shop-in-shops like Ulta in Target

Behind the branding

Marketing such sites is a delicate balance of collaboration, much of it pre-determined by contracts. Many shop-in-shops are simple real estate transactions in which a brand rents out a space from the larger store and is able to operate and brand it as they want. But some deals go deeper and include revenue-sharing arrangements such as the smaller store paying its host a percentage of sales. Marketing arrangements, including brand identity for the smaller shop, are also included in the contract stage. Such is the case with many retail partnerships in China, which has successfully pioneered the concept, according to Kahn.

At Target, each shop-in-shop is unique from the others, according to a spokesman, who notes a “collaborative approach with all of them when it comes to branding and marketing.” The mini Ulta stores are staffed by Target employees who were trained by Ulta and also have enhanced lighting so consumers can better see the beauty products.

“Every aspect of the store experience was thoughtfully designed to celebrate this perfect pairing, including the unmistakable Ulta Beauty orange canopies and bold, vivid graphics beautifully woven into the existing Target store,” says Haus, noting that as on the store design, the Ulta and Target teams are working “in lock step” on marketing. Such efforts include a co-produced announcement and social content, influencer engagement and a TikTok challenge.

Kohl’s Sephora endeavor is similar. The retailers have collaborated on pop-up activations, social sweepstakes, influencer campaigns and prioritizing Sephora at Kohl’s messaging across channels, according to Greg Revelle, chief marketing officer at Kohl’s.

“These are complete Sephora shops in our stores, creating a fully branded experience for our customers,” says Revelle, adding that the 2,500-square-foot shops have specific fixtures and lighting—like a standalone Sephora. “Right when a customer walks up to Kohl’s, they will see the massive Sephora branded entrance, which is a big, bold statement that not only captures the attention of our customers but also shows our deep commitment to this partnership.”

At a time when all marketers are looking to strengthen consumer connections, the shop-in-shop concept gives brands more control over the customer experience than they would have if they just stocked products on shelves. The brand within the larger brand has the advantage of controlling its own logistics and branding.

“As we’re moving to this omnichannel world and the complexity of managing this 360-degree, 24/7 customer experience, it makes sense the store and brand wants to control that as much as possible,” says Kahn.

Using all media

In addition, since most retailers now have their own media networks, marketing new shops is easier to do on existing channels like newsletters, email notifications and websites, according to Kaminkow.

“All of these assets have been bundled together in interesting ways for the other retailers to jump on top of,” she says. “You’re doing something that is going to create value for both of the properties or brands.”

Of course, retailers must also do their homework. A marketer like Sephora or Ulta would want to make sure a new shop-in-shop is not too close to an existing standalone store, which could risk cannibalizing sales. In addition, brands must share consumer data in their relationship so that the mini store knows what products to stock for certain geographies and communities, experts say. The stock is smaller and more curated, so brands need to make sure they are not wasting valuable shelf space with the wrong items.

Shop-in-shops can also boost loyalty programs. At Target, the Target Circle loyalty program is linked to Ulta’s Ultamate Rewards membership, so shoppers are able to earn points for both programs. The Sephora shop at Kohl’s follows a similar format with Kohl’s Rewards and Sephora’s Beauty Insider points. Such offerings will be attractive to consumers looking for promotions and freebies, but is also valuable for marketers by providing more first-party data and customer access, experts say.

“People are still looking for that right combination of convenience and efficiency with inspiration and freshness if you get that right mix of brands, you will absolutely win,” says Kaminkow.

