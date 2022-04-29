Marketing winners and losers of the week

This week's winners, losers and newsmakers.

Winners

Anheuser-Busch InBev: The brewer is taking a Ukrainian beer global as a way to raise money for the war-torn country. It will begin brewing a version of Chernigivske in New Jersey with plans to sell it on draught in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Houston and Phoenix beginning in May. Profits will go to the Care Ukraine Crisis Fund. Chernigivske-inspired beers are also being sold in Canada, Colombia, the U.K. and other European markets. Chernigivske, which is part of the company’s global brand portfolio, is named after the city Chernihiv and has been brewed in Ukraine since 1988.

Celebrity investors: Big-name celebs ponied up investments in several start-up brands this week. Beyoncé Knowles-Carter was part of a $31 million funding round for little-known beverage company Lemon Perfect, which executives expect will help grow awareness. Meanwhile, Beyoncé’s husband Jay-Z recently invested in direct-to-consumer hair care brand Madison Reed through his Marcy Venture Partners. And Neat Food Co., an alternative-meat brand, announced Leonardo DiCaprio as a strategic investor. The company, whose backers also include Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton, has eight London locations and is plotting 12 U.S. outlets.

Mattel: The toymaker surprised analysts and investors by reporting a first-quarter profit after a strong holiday season, despite supply chain snafus. Consumers scooped up items from brands including Barbie and Hot Wheels. Already, Mattel executives said the second quarter is going well as it sells products related to new movies such as “Jurassic World: Dominion” and “Minions: The Rise of Gru.”