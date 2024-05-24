Marketing winners and losers of the week

This week’s marketing winners, losers and newsmakers.
Winners
Cheez-It: Fans flocked to the snack brand’s latest activation, a week-long pop-up diner in upstate New York. Customers found menu items such as the Extra Cheezburger, Cheezy Chicken Tendies and even the Deluxe Cheez-It Milkshake tough to resist, judging by the pop-up’s explosive attendance numbers and visitors’ social media posts. The restaurant, which is open through Sunday, hosted more than 3,000 visitors—some driving in from as far away as Virginia—in its first three days with some eager guests waiting for as long as three hours for a table, according to a brand spokeswoman. On Thursday evening, fans were turned away hours before the evening’s final seating at 9 p.m. as lines stretched around the block. The diner follows last year’s Cheez-It gas station, which opened temporarily in Joshua Tree, California. Weber Shandwick and Triggerhouse worked on the project for the Kellanova-owned brand.