Marketing News & Strategy

Marketing winners and losers of the week

Cheez-It diner draws crowds and Tubi wins a big award—plus, Fiat’s in trouble with the Italian government
By Adrianne Pasquarelli and E.J. Schultz. Published on May 24, 2024.
Gift Article
Gift Article. 10 Remaining As a subscriber, you have 10 articles to gift each month. Gifting allows recipients to access the article for free.
READ THIS NEXT   
DTC marketing news and trends—tracking the industry ups and downs

Cheez-It’s pop-up Cheez-In diner is a hit.

Credit: Cheez-It

This week’s marketing winners, losers and newsmakers.

Winners

Cheez-It: Fans flocked to the snack brand’s latest activation, a week-long pop-up diner in upstate New York. Customers found menu items such as the Extra Cheezburger, Cheezy Chicken Tendies and even the Deluxe Cheez-It Milkshake tough to resist, judging by the pop-up’s explosive attendance numbers and visitors’ social media posts. The restaurant, which is open through Sunday, hosted more than 3,000 visitors—some driving in from as far away as Virginia—in its first three days with some eager guests waiting for as long as three hours for a table, according to a brand spokeswoman. On Thursday evening, fans were turned away hours before the evening’s final seating at 9 p.m. as lines stretched around the block. The diner follows last year’s Cheez-It gas station, which opened temporarily in Joshua Tree, California. Weber Shandwick and Triggerhouse worked on the project for the Kellanova-owned brand.

Tubi: The Fox-owned streaming service took home the Grand Effie last night for its disruptive 2023 Super Bowl campaign that tricked viewers into thinking someone mistakenly turned on Tubi during the Big Game. The Effies, which recognize marketing effectiveness, praised the effort from Mischief @ No Fixed for doubling brand awareness and driving successive quarters of record revenue growth. Other winners included McDonald’s, which was named most effective brand; and Molson Coors, which won most effective marketer.

Also read: Behind Tubi’s brand-focused approach

Breakout Brands entries are open

We’re recognizing individuals and work driving success for new and challenger brands
Enter here

TJX: The parent company of discount brands T.J. Maxx, Marshall’s and HomeGoods reported quarterly results that exceeded analyst expectations and prompted a surge in its stock price. TJX’s net sales rose 6% from a year earlier, to $12.5 billion.

More from Ad Age
How Coke’s latest Creations flavor was inspired by African culture
Jon Springer
Top 5 AI marketing activations to know about right now
Garett Sloane
Why Modell’s, Pier 1 and Dressbarn are reviving on Instagram
Adrianne Pasquarelli

Losers

OpenAI: The company ran into trouble this week when Scarlett Johansson called it out for using a voice that sounds remarkably like her own. The actress, who memorably voiced an AI assistant in the 2013 film “Her,” said she declined a request last year by OpenAI founder Sam Altman to use her voice. In response to Johansson’s criticism, OpenAI pulled the voice. Speaking of the dangers of AI, Google’s AI Overviews feature recently caught flak for advising consumers to glue cheese to their pizza to prevent the ingredient from sliding off. But the AI momentum continues despite the bad press—OpenAI entered a major deal with News Corp on content licensing.

Also read: OpenAI vs. Google—how the AI battle will affect brands

Live Nation: The parent of Ticketmaster was sued by the Justice Department this week in a lawsuit that alleged antitrust violations. A release announcing the lawsuit noted that Live Nation “exercises monopolistic control over the live events industry,” which harms entertainers, fans and other businesses.

Fiat: The Stellantis auto brand will be forced to remove Italian flag stickers from its Topolinos after the Italian government alleged the automaker violated the Made in Italy law because the model is assembled in Morocco. As Bloomberg reported, the dispute comes as Italy’s government is at odds with Stellantis over its plans to cut jobs and move production to lower-cost nations.

Quote of the week

“It is extremely disappointing when corporate partners that have said vocally for so many years that they are standing with the community, but seem to only stand with the community in good times not difficult times.” —Paul Irwin-Dudek, deputy executive director for development at GLSEN, a nonprofit focused on creating safe and inclusive education for LGBTQ youth, on the pullback on Pride marketing from brands this year.

Read more: Why Pride Month marketing is quieter this year

 

 

 

 

Social post of the week

 

Number of the week

43 million: Number of travelers expected to venture at least 50 miles from home over the Memorial Day holiday weekend starting on Thursday, May 23 and ending on Monday, May 27, a 4% rise over last year, according to the American Automobile Association.

On the move

Ipsy hired Francine Li as chief marketing officer. She had been global head of marketing at Riot Games.

More marketing news
Behind Pabst’s embrace of alternative marketing
Jon Springer
Bud Light’s summer marketing centers on UFC and country music fan experiences
Jon Springer
How Walmart, P&G, General Motors, PepsiCo and other big marketers are spending on Black-owned media
Jack Neff

Ad Age Business of Brands

Hear from CMOs in Chicago Sept. 18 & 19
Learn more here

In this article:

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. She is also a host of the Marketer’s Brief podcast and spearheads special reports including 40 Under 40 and Hottest Brands. Pasquarelli joined Ad Age in 2015 after writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. 

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Thumbnail
E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the News Editor for Ad Age, overseeing breaking news and daily coverage. He also contributes reporting on the beverage, automotive and sports marketing industries. He is a former reporter for McClatchy newspapers, including the Fresno Bee, where he covered business and state government and politics.

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

DTC marketing news and trends—tracking the industry ups and downs

DTC marketing news and trends—tracking the industry ups and downs
Summer ice cream marketing—how brands are handling Ozempic, rising prices and and other threats

Summer ice cream marketing—how brands are handling Ozempic, rising prices and and other threats
Effie Awards 2024—Tubi wins Grand Effie, Molson Coors and McDonald’s top brand rankings

Effie Awards 2024—Tubi wins Grand Effie, Molson Coors and McDonald’s top brand rankings
How Coke’s latest Creations flavor was inspired by African culture

How Coke’s latest Creations flavor was inspired by African culture
Why Modell’s, Pier 1 and Dressbarn are reviving on Instagram

Why Modell’s, Pier 1 and Dressbarn are reviving on Instagram
Why Pride Month marketing is quieter this year—and how brands can avoid backlash

Why Pride Month marketing is quieter this year—and how brands can avoid backlash
Layoffs and budget cuts—tracking economic moves and news

Layoffs and budget cuts—tracking economic moves and news
Bud Light’s summer marketing centers on UFC and country music fan experiences

Bud Light’s summer marketing centers on UFC and country music fan experiences