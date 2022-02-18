Justin Bieber ‘saves’ Tim Hortons—and other marketing winners (and losers) of the week

Losers

Roblox: The shine came off Roblox a bit this week after the gaming social platform reported that bookings—a measurement for revenue—missed analyst estimates in the fourth quarter. Bloomberg noted that it reflected “a retreat from the pandemic-inspired boost over the last two years.”

5WPR: The PR agency is in all kinds of hot water as new reporting emerges on how its founder Ronn Torossian secretly bought a site that covers the PR industry without disclosing ownership. The latest blow came Friday from the Public Relations Society of America, which, as reported by Crain’s New York Business, issued a statement that read in part: "In addition to being a cowardly and blatant violation of PRSA's code of ethics, Ronn's actions are a stain on our profession and undermines our role as guardians of facts and integrity for those we serve.”