Justin Bieber ‘saves’ Tim Hortons—and other marketing winners (and losers) of the week

This week’s marketing winners, losers and newsmakers.
Winners
Tim Hortons: “JUSTIN BIEBER HOLIER THAN THOU!!! Singer Saves Donut Chain,” screamed a TMZ headline on Wednesday. The love from the celebrity gossip site was in reference to Canadian coffee-and-donut chain Tim Hortons' partnership with the Canadian pop star for “TimBiebs,” a late 2021 line of flavor combinations for its popular Timbits donut treats. Jose Cil, the CEO of brand owner Restaurant Brands International, this week called the limited time creation “one of the more successful traffic-driving initiatives in recent memory” after it helped the chain post 11.3% same-store sales gains in the fourth quarter. Cil went so far as to call himself a "Belieber" during an earnings conference call.
EVs: Electric vehicles, which starred in nearly every auto brand Super Bowl ad, are finally starting to crack through into the mainstream. The latest evidence comes from Airbnb, which announced this week that more than 850,000 of its listings now feature an EV charger as an amenity.
Puppy Monkey Baby: He’s back. Nuff said.