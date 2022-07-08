Marketing winners and losers of the week

This week's winners, losers and newsmakers.

Winners

Family movie night: Thanks to the latest addition to the Minions franchise, “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” family movie night is back. The prequel set box office records over the holiday weekend, generating an estimated $125 million over the four-day period. The flick may have also gotten a boost from a new “Gentleminions” TikTok trend which finds young men donning formal suits to attend the movie in theaters.