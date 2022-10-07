Marketing News & Strategy

Marketing winners and losers of the week

A Chicago pizza brand celebrates Aaron Judge and milk crashes the NYC Marathon—plus, why it was a bad week for Starbucks, Chick-fil-A and Zelle
By E.J. Schultz and Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on October 07, 2022.
Delta Air Lines takes to the fashion runway with first-ever clothing collection
Credit: Milk

This week’s marketing winners, losers and newsmakers.

 

Winners

Home Run Inn: Who says Chicago can’t get along with New York? Windy City-based Home Run Inn pizza celebrated Yankees slugger Aaron Judge setting the American League home run record by promising to give away one free pizza to anyone with the first, middle or last name of Judge. It’s a nice gesture, but will not do anything to settle the debate over which town has the best pizza. (Hint: check out Chicago, tavern-style.) 

Milk: The milk industry is not an official sponsor of the New York City Marathon. In the beverage category, that distinction belongs to Gatorade and Michelob Ultra. But that is not stopping MilkPEP—a marketing and education group funded by U.S. milk companies—from getting in on the race. Its “26.2” campaign includes a partnership with Girls on the Run in which MilkPep pledges to match the registration fee of every woman who signs up for the race. Outdoor ads reinforce the milk industry’s move to be seen as a performance drink. The effort comes from Stagwell’s Gale.

“At Girls on the Run, we are dedicated to proving the power of girls and giving them the opportunities that they deserve. In a world where nearly 40% of USA athletes are female, but they receive only 2% to 4% of media coverage, it is time for change,” states  Liz Wian, VP of partnerships and development at Girls on the Run.

Heinz: Tis the season for spooky campaigns. Few are better than Heinz’s annual “Tomato Blood” ketchup stunt, which this year gets some help from a 280-year-old vegetarian vampire, played on social media by influencer E.J. Marcus.

Read more: Heinz partners with vampire influencer to promote ‘Tomato Blood’ ketchup

Losers

Starbucks: The coffee chain was criticized for firing one of its employees for violating the brand’s dress code by wearing a mental-health awareness pin. The barista is also a union organizer who says he was targeted because of his labor organization efforts. His union, Starbucks Workers United, is filing a labor board claim about the case.

Chick-fil-A: Another food chain, another firing–but for a very different reason. A video surfaced on social media this week that appeared to show a Chick-fil-A staffer spitting into a bowl of batter at an Arkansas location. The restaurant’s operator apologized for the incident on Facebook and noted that both the spitting employee and the person’s filming accomplice had been terminated. The Arkansas Department of Health is investigating. Chick-fil-A was trending on Twitter on Thursday.

Zelle: The peer-to-peer payments platform is in the hot seat this week for a new report evidencing scams and frauds. Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s office released the damning report, which also found that many of Zelle’s big bank owners have not reimbursed customers who have been victims of scams.

Geico: These are tough times for the gecko. The insurer has laid off marketing employees and put its media account in review as it navigates inflation that has caused it to raise rates—not a good look for a company whose advertising has long pushed a discount message.

Read more: Geico cuts marketing staff, puts media account in review

Tweet of the week

Number of the week

27%: Share of U.S. consumers under age 25 who are currently involved with the metaverse, according to an R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co. study called The Macro Marketing Report.

Quote of the week

“Never once have I heard, ‘I just want to commute to an open concept office with Razor scooters and Keurig coffee machines.’” –Ryan Kutscher, founder of Circus Maximus, on how agencies are thinking about returning to offices—or not.

On the move

Rita Patel is taking over as Arby’s CMO. She had been leading marketing at Buffalo Wild Wings. Both chains are owned by Inspire Brands. Patrick Schwing had served as Arby's CMO until departing for Zaxby's in June.

Target hired Prat Vemana as executive VP, chief digital and product officer, effective Oct. 31. He was most recently senior VP and chief digital officer at Kaiser Permanente.

Evo, an outdoor retail and experiences brand, promoted Rebecca Heard to CMO, a new position. She had been VP of brand, marketing and e-commerce.

E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the News Editor for Ad Age, overseeing breaking news and daily coverage. He also contributes reporting on the beverage, automotive and sports marketing industries. He is a former reporter for McClatchy newspapers, including the Fresno Bee, where he covered business and state government and politics.

 

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. She is also a host of the Marketer’s Brief podcast and spearheads special reports including 40 Under 40 and Hottest Brands. Pasquarelli joined Ad Age in 2015 after writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. 

 

