Marketing winners and losers of the week

Number of the week
27%: Share of U.S. consumers under age 25 who are currently involved with the metaverse, according to an R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co. study called The Macro Marketing Report.
Quote of the week
“Never once have I heard, ‘I just want to commute to an open concept office with Razor scooters and Keurig coffee machines.’” –Ryan Kutscher, founder of Circus Maximus, on how agencies are thinking about returning to offices—or not.
On the move
Rita Patel is taking over as Arby’s CMO. She had been leading marketing at Buffalo Wild Wings. Both chains are owned by Inspire Brands. Patrick Schwing had served as Arby's CMO until departing for Zaxby's in June.
Target hired Prat Vemana as executive VP, chief digital and product officer, effective Oct. 31. He was most recently senior VP and chief digital officer at Kaiser Permanente.
Evo, an outdoor retail and experiences brand, promoted Rebecca Heard to CMO, a new position. She had been VP of brand, marketing and e-commerce.