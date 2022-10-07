Marketing winners and losers of the week

Losers

Starbucks: The coffee chain was criticized for firing one of its employees for violating the brand’s dress code by wearing a mental-health awareness pin. The barista is also a union organizer who says he was targeted because of his labor organization efforts. His union, Starbucks Workers United, is filing a labor board claim about the case.

Chick-fil-A: Another food chain, another firing–but for a very different reason. A video surfaced on social media this week that appeared to show a Chick-fil-A staffer spitting into a bowl of batter at an Arkansas location. The restaurant’s operator apologized for the incident on Facebook and noted that both the spitting employee and the person’s filming accomplice had been terminated. The Arkansas Department of Health is investigating. Chick-fil-A was trending on Twitter on Thursday.

Zelle: The peer-to-peer payments platform is in the hot seat this week for a new report evidencing scams and frauds. Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s office released the damning report, which also found that many of Zelle’s big bank owners have not reimbursed customers who have been victims of scams.