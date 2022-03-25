How Mastercard is marketing new Touch Card for the blind and visually-impaired

Mastercard is stepping up its inclusivity efforts with a new TV ad targeting blind and visually-impaired individuals. The commercial, which begins running today on HGTV, introduces the company’s new Touch Card, a product that includes special notches to distinguish it by touch rather than by sight. For instance, credit cards have a squarish notch; debit cards have a rounded notch; and prepaid cards have a triangular notch.
Created by McCann New York, the ad includes audio description narrating of a scene in which a blind woman strolls down her block to a coffee shop, where she pays for her latte using her new card.