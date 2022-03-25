Marketing News & Strategy

How Mastercard is marketing new Touch Card for the blind and visually-impaired

Brand worked with McCann on the commercial
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on March 25, 2022.
Credit: Mastercard

Mastercard is stepping up its inclusivity efforts with a new TV ad targeting blind and visually-impaired individuals. The commercial, which begins running today on HGTV, introduces the company’s new Touch Card, a product that includes special notches to distinguish it by touch rather than by sight. For instance, credit cards have a squarish notch; debit cards have a rounded notch; and prepaid cards have a triangular notch.

Created by McCann New York, the ad includes audio description narrating of a scene in which a blind woman strolls down her block to a coffee shop, where she pays for her latte using her new card.

“Someone shuffles impatiently behind her. Marjorie isn’t flustered,” the narrator says. “Her cards used to feel the same, but Touch Cards from Mastercard have distinct notches for debit, credit and pre-paid. She feels a half hexagon—her credit card.”

Mastercard, which worked with the Royal National Institute of Blind People and Visions/Services for the Blind and Visually Impaired, first announced the product in October and is now beginning to work with banks and merchants to roll it out. The card was co-designed by Idemia, a tech company that provides identity-related security services.

“As a company, we want to be all about inclusion—inclusion is not just about gender diversity, LGBTQ equality or racial equality and inclusion,” said Raja Rajamannar, chief marketing and communications officer and president, healthcare at Mastercard, who cited his own personal history of growing up with a blind grandmother. “Disability is a big aspect we all have to pay attention to.”

 

 
Credit: Mastercard

More marketers are paying attention to consumers with disabilities by incorporating more inclusive strategies into their advertising. This weekend, Snap will air an ad during the Oscars that shows users how to fingerspell using a new lens, in honor of the deaf community. Procter & Gamble has been at the forefront of audio description in advertising, and was honored late last year at an awards gala by the American Council of the Blind.

“It is slowly becoming something more frequent for commercials,” said Tony Stephens, the American Council of the Blind’s director of development. He noted that Toyota’s Super Bowl commercial, which featured a blind cross-country skier, also included an audio description when it ran on NBC.

Stephens added that by supporting the blind and partially-sighted community marketers have an opportunity to “strengthen their brand and value proposition of inclusion” by expanding to the growing group of consumers. Some 35 million people are blind or have “low vision,” according to the American Foundation for the Blind.

“The main thing is that companies who put in audio description reflect more of their corporate values based in inclusion, which has been a key part of branding in recent years,” he said.

For Mastercard, the new marketing push is just the beginning. The commercial will air in 30-and 60-second formats. The media plan includes Hulu, Discovery, Food Network, connected TV and other channels.

The company is also partnering with banks and merchants on co-marketing; stores are exploring new formats for point-of-sale to make Touch Card use as accessible as possible for consumers.

“This is going to be a journey, it’s not a one-and-done,” Rajamannar said. He noted that Mastercard is looking into opportunities like targeting to better know which groups of consumers should receive the audio-description ads.

“We don’t want to make it one single campaign, we want to keep exploring how to communicate better,” he said.

 

 

 

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. She is also a host of the Marketer’s Brief podcast and spearheads special reports including 40 Under 40 and Hottest Brands. Pasquarelli joined Ad Age in 2015 after writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. 

 

