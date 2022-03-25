How Mastercard is marketing new Touch Card for the blind and visually-impaired

“Someone shuffles impatiently behind her. Marjorie isn’t flustered,” the narrator says. “Her cards used to feel the same, but Touch Cards from Mastercard have distinct notches for debit, credit and pre-paid. She feels a half hexagon—her credit card.”

Mastercard, which worked with the Royal National Institute of Blind People and Visions/Services for the Blind and Visually Impaired, first announced the product in October and is now beginning to work with banks and merchants to roll it out. The card was co-designed by Idemia, a tech company that provides identity-related security services.

“As a company, we want to be all about inclusion—inclusion is not just about gender diversity, LGBTQ equality or racial equality and inclusion,” said Raja Rajamannar, chief marketing and communications officer and president, healthcare at Mastercard, who cited his own personal history of growing up with a blind grandmother. “Disability is a big aspect we all have to pay attention to.”