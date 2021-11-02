McDonald’s leans into gaming with a Faze Clan 'Friendsgaming' event

McDonald’s U.S. and esports organization Faze Clan are inviting gamers to gather online for a new program they are calling Friendsgaming.

Tying together friends and food through the online gaming community, the event is the first activation of a previously announced partnership meant to highlight diversity and inclusion, while helping the world's largest fast-food chain lean into the audiences of some of the internet’s most influential gaming creators.

Friendsgaming kicks off Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET with a live Twitch stream on FaZe Swagg’s channel, starring FaZe Swagg, FaZe JSmooth, FaZe Booya and FaZe Santana.

Participants are encouraged to use custom gaming gear—The Crispy Chicken Sandwich Expansion Pack—that will be available for purchase later this week and includes custom accessories along with a DoorDash delivery code allowing gamers to fuel up on McDonald’s food for the event. A live chat will offer opportunities for players to get in on exclusive giveaways.