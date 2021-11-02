Marketing News & Strategy

McDonald’s leans into gaming with a Faze Clan 'Friendsgaming' event

‘Friendsgaming’ platform offers custom gear, chicken sandwich discounts
By Jon Springer. Published on November 02, 2021.
Credit: McDonald's

McDonald’s U.S. and esports organization Faze Clan are inviting gamers to gather online for a new program they are calling Friendsgaming.

Tying together friends and food through the online gaming community, the event is the first activation of a previously announced partnership meant to highlight diversity and inclusion, while helping the world's largest fast-food chain lean into the audiences of some of the internet’s most influential gaming creators.

Friendsgaming kicks off Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET with a live Twitch stream on FaZe Swagg’s channel, starring FaZe SwaggFaZe JSmoothFaZe Booya and FaZe Santana.

Participants are encouraged to use custom gaming gear—The Crispy Chicken Sandwich Expansion Pack—that will be available for purchase later this week and includes custom accessories along with a DoorDash delivery code allowing gamers to fuel up on McDonald’s food for the event. A live chat will offer opportunities for players to get in on exclusive giveaways.

The expansion pack, available Nov. 4 at CCSFriendsgaming.com, also includes a headset stand, phone holder, custom controller and keyboard decals, and an insulated carrier bag. The promo code provides those who have purchased an expansion pack up to $30 off McDelivery orders including a Crispy Chicken Sandwich.

McDonald’s officials said they see the partnership with Faze Clan as a platform to highlight diversity and inclusion. The company has plans to more than double its U.S. investment in diverse-owned media companies, production shops and content creators by 2024.

Established in 2010, Faze Clan describes itself as the world’s most prominent and influential gaming organization. It counts NBA star Ben Simmons, LeBron “Bronny” James Jr., NFL quarterback Kyler Murray and Lil Yachty among its supporters outside of the gaming world and has become a sought-after fashion and lifestyle brand through an apparel line and collaborations with partners including Champion, NFL, Manchester City FC, Lyrical Lemonade, Kappa, Clot, LA Kings and others.

Jon Springer

Jon Springer is a Senior Reporter for Ad Age, covering food and CPG marketing. He formerly covered the food retail industry for Winsight and Supermarket News, and is a former sports and features writer for The Cecil Whig, a daily newspaper in Elkton, Md.

