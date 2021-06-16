Marketing News & Strategy

McDonald's BTS collaboration continues with two new merch lines

New items include hand-drawn artwork by the band
By Mike Juang. Published on June 16, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Black Enterprise and Revolt Media discuss why economic mobility is key to multicultural marketing
Credit: McDonald's

McDonald’s is continuing its collaboration with pop-music phenomenon BTS, adding new merchandise such as t-shirts and tote bags with images drawn by the band.

The items set to go on sale tonight are part of the fast-food giant's marketing push for its BTS Meal and follow other BTS-themed merchandise that sold swiftly after a May debut. The new “Saucy Collection,” which includes t-shirts, tote bags and cushions, features personified McDonald’s menu options (think: ice cream cones with heart-sign hands) drawn by members of the K-pop supergroup. The new “Melting Collection” features merchandise with pop art inspired by BTS’s hit song “Butter.”

McDonald's rolled out the meal in May, along with an initial lineup of merchandise that included hoodies, pajamas and bags featuring the band’s logo and colors alongside the Golden Arches.

Related Article
How McDonald’s is hyping the BTS Meal that essentially sells itself
Jessica Wohl
McDonald’s snags BTS for its next celebrity meal
Jessica Wohl
McDonald's hit with $10 billion discrimination suit from Byron Allen
Jessica Wohl
Marketers of the Year No. 2: McDonald's
Jessica Wohl

The BTS Meal — 10 Chicken McNuggets, two special dipping sauces, fries and a Coke — is being offered through June 20. It is the latest meal inspired by celebrities' signature orders, following meals chosen and promoted by Travis Scott and J Balvin. The BTS Meal is the first such meal being sold in dozens of countries after the first two were sold last year in the U.S.

Specialty merchandise gives McDonald's another way to strengthen its connections with the fans of the celebrities it partners with. The new BTS items will be priced between $12 and $110 when they go on sale through the Weverse Shop app tonight at 7 p.m. EDT.

In this article:

Mike Juang

Mike Juang covers the world of Ad Tech for Ad Age. He joined Ad Age after writing and producing at CNBC, Cheddar and Bloomberg, and holds a Master's from NYU and from the University of Edinburgh. 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Black Enterprise and Revolt Media discuss why economic mobility is key to multicultural marketing

Black Enterprise and Revolt Media discuss why economic mobility is key to multicultural marketing
Athleta features Simone Biles and Allyson Felix in new marketing

Athleta features Simone Biles and Allyson Felix in new marketing
Opinion: To truly support Pride, brands must show up 365 days a year

Opinion: To truly support Pride, brands must show up 365 days a year
Diageo is NFL’s first liquor sponsor in landmark deal

Diageo is NFL’s first liquor sponsor in landmark deal
Microsoft's best Cannes Lions-winning ads and campaigns

Microsoft's best Cannes Lions-winning ads and campaigns
Reebok releases first work under Kerby Jean-Raymond

Reebok releases first work under Kerby Jean-Raymond
‘Rick and Morty’ Invade Wendy’s with immersive pop-up

‘Rick and Morty’ Invade Wendy’s with immersive pop-up
Opinion: The no-BS solution to the cookieless future

Opinion: The no-BS solution to the cookieless future