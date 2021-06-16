McDonald's BTS collaboration continues with two new merch lines
McDonald’s is continuing its collaboration with pop-music phenomenon BTS, adding new merchandise such as t-shirts and tote bags with images drawn by the band.
The items set to go on sale tonight are part of the fast-food giant's marketing push for its BTS Meal and follow other BTS-themed merchandise that sold swiftly after a May debut. The new “Saucy Collection,” which includes t-shirts, tote bags and cushions, features personified McDonald’s menu options (think: ice cream cones with heart-sign hands) drawn by members of the K-pop supergroup. The new “Melting Collection” features merchandise with pop art inspired by BTS’s hit song “Butter.”
McDonald's rolled out the meal in May, along with an initial lineup of merchandise that included hoodies, pajamas and bags featuring the band’s logo and colors alongside the Golden Arches.
The BTS Meal — 10 Chicken McNuggets, two special dipping sauces, fries and a Coke — is being offered through June 20. It is the latest meal inspired by celebrities' signature orders, following meals chosen and promoted by Travis Scott and J Balvin. The BTS Meal is the first such meal being sold in dozens of countries after the first two were sold last year in the U.S.
Specialty merchandise gives McDonald's another way to strengthen its connections with the fans of the celebrities it partners with. The new BTS items will be priced between $12 and $110 when they go on sale through the Weverse Shop app tonight at 7 p.m. EDT.