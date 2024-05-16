Marketing News & Strategy

McDonald’s new Grandma McFlurry leans into Gen Z trend

A new Grandma McFlurry flavor is designed to connect the brand to the feeling of being spoiled by your grandma
By Erika Wheless. Published on May 16, 2024.
Grandmas are McDonald’s newest ad star

Credit: McDonald's

Cactus Buddy, Kerwin Frost, Grimace, WcDonald’s and now … Grandma.

McDonald’s newest campaign is about celebrating grandmothers and reaching multicultural audiences with a new Grandma McFlurry. 

McDonald’s has yet to disclose the flavor, only saying that it features a smoothie syrup and chopped crunchy candy pieces blended into vanilla soft serve. The treat is inspired by the pieces of candy grandmothers might carry in their purses. According to speculation on Reddit, a key ingredient could be butterscotch. The new flavor will be available on May 21.

Ads from Wieden+Kennedy feature real grandmothers and Gen Z grandkids eating McDonald’s in their homes, in the car or on the porch. One ad shows people of various ethnicities and backgrounds, using terms including abuela, nana, yia-yia, gigi, mimi and grams. The spot features a cover of Marvin Gaye’s “How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You)” sung by Remi Wolf. A Hispanic version of the ad will be set to Jay Wheeler’s “Piel Canela.”

The effort furthers McDonald’s strategy of leaning into so-called “fan truths”—an internal moniker the chain has used to guide its marketing in recent years that makes use of a moment, memory, ritual, or behavior related to McDonald’s. 

The Grandma McFlurry is rooted in the fan truth that grandparents spoil their grandkids and let them get away with more, including an after-school swing through the McDonald’s drive-thru, or eating the ice cream cone before the Happy Meal.

The new campaign also appeals to Gen Z through “Grandmacore”—the online aesthetic that focuses on coziness and security that you might associate with going to your grandparents’ house. It celebrates the easy days of baking, gardening and crocheting associated with grandmas.

“There is a subculture in social media with Gen Z being in their ‘grandma era’ or into ‘Grandmacore,’’' said Jennifer “JJ” Healan, McDonald’s VP of U.S. marketing, brand content and culture. “Gen Z wants to celebrate life like their grandmas—relaxing, taking a pause. We want to tap into that intergenerational bond.”

Other subculture marketing moves by McDonald’s have involved appealing to anime fans, as the chain did with its recent WcDonald’s campaign. To reach streetwear enthusiasts, McDonald’s collaborated with Kerwin Frost and Cactus Plant Flea Market, whose Cactus Buddy character was among the prizes including in adult Happy Meals. The approach has also leaned into nostalgia, such as rekindling memories of McDonald’s birthday parties like the marketer did last year when it pushed the Grimace Birthday Meal, which included a berry-flavored purple milkshake. 

The Grandma McFlurry will come in a pink or red cup and the red around the McDonald’s logo will have doily-like details around the edge. McDonald’s bags will read, “Save room for a Grandma McFlurry.”

The Grandma McFlurry comes in special packaging

Credit: McDonald's

The ads will run on TV, digital, online video, out of home and heavily on social media. McDonald’s will also release a line of merchandise, including knit sweaters from Knitwirth, T-shirts, tote bags, and baseball caps that say “Grandma’s favorite.”

As part of the campaign, McDonald’s has set up a McFlurry Mobile that will drive around New York to let folks try the new treat before it’s available in restaurants. The McFlurry Mobile will make stops at senior centers and assisted living homes in East Harlem and Flushing, Queens.

Erika Wheless

Erika Wheless is a marketing reporter covering restaurants and food.

