McDonald’s new Grandma McFlurry leans into Gen Z trend

The effort furthers McDonald’s strategy of leaning into so-called “fan truths”—an internal moniker the chain has used to guide its marketing in recent years that makes use of a moment, memory, ritual, or behavior related to McDonald’s.

The Grandma McFlurry is rooted in the fan truth that grandparents spoil their grandkids and let them get away with more, including an after-school swing through the McDonald’s drive-thru, or eating the ice cream cone before the Happy Meal.

The new campaign also appeals to Gen Z through “Grandmacore”—the online aesthetic that focuses on coziness and security that you might associate with going to your grandparents’ house. It celebrates the easy days of baking, gardening and crocheting associated with grandmas.

“There is a subculture in social media with Gen Z being in their ‘grandma era’ or into ‘Grandmacore,’’' said Jennifer “JJ” Healan, McDonald’s VP of U.S. marketing, brand content and culture. “Gen Z wants to celebrate life like their grandmas—relaxing, taking a pause. We want to tap into that intergenerational bond.”