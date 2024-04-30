McDonald’s results hurt by Mideast war and slowing US growth

McDonald’s Corp. results fell short of expectations in the first quarter, hampered by slowing growth in the U.S. and the reverberations of the Israel-Hamas war.
Growth in comparable sales, a metric tracking restaurants open for over a year, was 1.9%—slower than analysts polled by Bloomberg anticipated. Each of McDonald’s geographic segments fell short of expectations on sales by that metric, including a slight miss in the key U.S. market. The business unit that includes the Middle East recorded a decline.
McDonald’s has taken a hit from boycotts related to the war in the Middle East, warning on Tuesday of revenue weakness “as long as the war continues.” Executives have also said that low-income consumers in the U.S., an important part of the company’s customer base, are pulling back.