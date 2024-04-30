McDonald’s results hurt by Mideast war and slowing US growth

The chain plans to focus on affordability in the U.S., with executives hinting at a nationwide value menu in a call with investors. CEO Chris Kempczinski touted the success of offers like the McSmart, a bundle available in countries including Germany.

In its home market, McDonald’s already offers deals through its app and through offers franchisees have come up with, but that approach is “very fragmented,” Kempczinski said.

McDonald’s shares were down 0.16% to $273.12 in morning trading in New York. The shares had declined 7.7% this year through Monday’s close, while the S&P 500 Index was up 7.3%.

Some analysts had trimmed their outlook for comparable sales before McDonald’s released results, in part on data pointing to moderating traffic. After outpacing the rest of the industry in recent years, the burger chain is facing weakened demand across the world as it embarks on an ambitious expansion strategy.

While comparable sales growth is slowing, the company pointed to a 3% expansion in systemwide sales in the quarter. That gauge also includes new restaurants, which are key to the company’s targets.

