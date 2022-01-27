Marketing News & Strategy

McDonald's spotlights fan-created menu hacks

New angle on ‘Famous Orders’ highlights unique menu mashups fans try at home
By Jon Springer. Published on January 27, 2022.
20220126_McDonalds_Menu-Hacks-Image_3x2.jpg
Credit: McDonald's

Have it your way? McDonald’s has found another way to make its existing menu work harder, highlighting four fan-recommended “menu hacks” that combine various items into a single order.

The move positions the quick-service chain along the lines of competitors like In-N-Out Burger, whose fans admire what they call a “secret menu,” or the ability to order custom preparations of its ingredients and items, such as having sandwiches cut in half or fries that stay longer in the fryer, or grilled cheese sandwiches made of burgerless burgers.

While not going that far—McDonald's says its hacks are meant for fans to assemble on their own—the approach opens customers to the possibility of creating a single sandwich assembled from several items, such as the Hash Brown McMuffin, or the breakfast sandwich served with the hash brown inside the bun, or the “Crunchy McDouble,” a double cheeseburger topped with Chicken McNuggets and sauce.

McDonald’s said it plumbed its “order hacks” from social media accounts—TikTok users who focus on food. It highlighted several of the contributions in a press release, including the Hash Brown McMuffin, which was a suggestion of Sarah Sandlin, whose TikTok account with over 170,000 followers identifies her as a Clemson University student. Also highlighted was a combination of a double cheeseburger and Fillet-O-Fish called the “Surf + Turf,” which McDonald's credited to  PJ Mattingly, who goes by @heavyhands94 on social media.

Mattingly has another mashup in his feed he calls the “McGangbang” that was not cited in McDonald's' press release. McDonald's officials have not responded to Ad Age’s questions over the propriety of aligning its brand with an influencer whose post referenced common slang for rape. It was unclear whether the chain was aware of the post. The connection, intended or not, shows the risks companies take when they cede portions of their marketing to influencers whose social feeds have the potential to stray from messages brands want to convey. 

It was not clear how, if at all, the cited influencers were compensated.

@heavyhands94 Reply to @coachkris03 #ganggang #mcdonalds #eatingthecomments #heavyhands #burger #food #lunch #fypシ ♬ Gang Gang (feat. JAY1 & Deno) - KSI

The campaign, which comes from Wieden+Kennedy New York, is expected to be supported with additional marketing next week, according to a McDonald’s representative.

Others featured in the effort include food vlogger Greg Simms, who is credited with the “Crunchy McDouble.” His TikTok channel explores several such McDonalds’s hacks including creations like the “McBitchin,” (a spicy chicken sandwich inside a double cheeseburger, that happens to be same combination Mattingly referred to as the “McGangbang”) he reviewed as “nasty.” Julian Broadway is credited with a “Land, Air & Sea” hack—or a McChicken stacked on a Big Mac stacked on a Filet-O-Fish. 

 

@grubwithgreg Reply to @skatereaper96 Mcdonald’s Hacks Part 4 the McBitchin’ #mcdonaldshack #food ♬ Spongebob Tomfoolery - Dante9k Remix - David Snell
The campaign is allowing McDonald’s—whose adherence to consistency and mass production have rarely been looked upon favorably by adventuresome diners—new room to describe its offerings as “handmade” and present its food in a form that at least some of its fans are demanding.

The effort represents another angle on the chain’s successful “Famous Orders” campaign, which has driven sales through celebrity-endorsed combinations without needing to resort to price promotions or new items, long staples of the fast-food playbook. It also provides the opportunity to engage diners to think differently about the brand by centering on their wisdom of the menu’s inherent strengths.

“What I love about the hacks, what I’ve loved about the famous orders, [is that] we’re finding ways to create news without adding complexity into the restaurant,” Kempczinski said while discussing the chain's fourth-quarter earnings in a conference call today. “That doesn't mean that there aren’t going to be innovations that we do with new menu items and limited time offers. Those are certainly part of what keep the consumer excited and can help drive frequency. But I think we need to stay focused on driving core menu and creative ideas like the hacks.”

“From hip-hop icons to Christmas queens, everyone has a unique go-to McDonald's order, including our everyday customers. This campaign shows that it has never been ‘our menu’ — the menu belongs to our fans,” Jennifer Healan, VP, of U.S. marketing, brand content and engagement for McDonald's USA, said in a statement. “We’re excited to celebrate them in a bigger way than ever before by putting their delicious hacks—as seen on social media—on our menus.”

U.S. sales are up

The campaign comes as McDonald's deals with mixed financial results. The chain's U.S. sales exceeded expectations but profits were challenged during McDonald’s fiscal fourth quarter, officials said this morning.

In the quarter, which ended Dec. 31, U.S. same-store sales increased by 7.5%, driven by menu and marketing promotions, such as the McRib and Crispy Chicken Sandwich, and growth in digital channels, led by the My McDonald’s Rewards program. Officials said that app now has 30 million members and 21 million active users.

Analysts had anticipated the chain would achieve 7% same-store sales growth in the quarter.

U.S. comparable sales for the fiscal year increased by 13.8%, or 14.3% on a two-year basis. The 13.8% uptick marked the highest annual figure the company has ever reported. Comparable sales have increased seven years in a row.

Quarterly net income of $1.6 billion increased by 19%. Adjusted net income of $2.23 per share fell short of Wall Street’s consensus expectation of $2.33. Increased labor and commodity costs were at the heart of the chain’s financial pressures.

“While 2021 was a year of continued challenges around the world, the McDonald's system came together with unparalleled dedication and delivered truly exceptional performance,” McDonald's President and CEO Chris Kempczinski said in a statement. “We enter this new year with a clear focus on creating seamless and memorable customer experiences and harnessing our momentum to drive long-term, sustainable growth for all of our stakeholders.”

 

 

Jon Springer

Jon Springer is a Senior Reporter for Ad Age, covering food and CPG marketing. He formerly covered the food retail industry for Winsight and Supermarket News, and is a former sports and features writer for The Cecil Whig, a daily newspaper in Elkton, Md.

