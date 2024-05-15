Mental Health Awareness Month 2024—how McDonald’s, MTV and more are promoting the cause

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and, as in past years, brands and nonprofits are speaking up about the ongoing global mental health crisis, especially among young people. A lot of people aren’t OK, from healthcare workers to children to young adults and more. This year, many brands are pushing not only to normalize conversations about mental health but also for more funding for professional mental health care, including therapy.

The efforts come as one in two people worldwide are now expected to develop a mental health disorder in their lifetime, according to a large-scale 2023 study led by researchers from Harvard Medical School and the University of Queensland.

Read on to learn what brands are doing this month.

