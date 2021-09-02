Marketing News & Strategy

Mercedes installs 'Electric Avenue' at U.S. Open to plug EVs

The marketing installation generates clean energy to help power an Alicia Keys event
By Parker Herren. Published on September 02, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Colleges turn to influencer agencies or become one to navigate NIL laws
Credit: Jensen Larson Photography

Mercedes-Benz is using the U.S. Open to plug its entry into the electric vehicle race, with some help from Alicia Keys. 

The luxury auto brand, a longtime sponsor of the tennis tournament, is running an in-person interactive installation called “Electric Avenue” to promote its new line of electric vehicles, called Mercedes-EQ.  It features a walkway of kinetic tech floor tiles, which resemble a puzzle of black and brilliant blue triangles. When compressed by a footstep, an electromagnetic generator converts a small amount of electricity into clean energy.

The energy each participant generates will be used in the coming months to power an upcoming invitation-only concert featuring Keys. The brand will give away two free tickets for the event each day, awarded at random, to people who partake in the “Electric Avenue” experience. 

Mercedes used the agency Engine Shop and production group Czarnowski for the experiential event. The campaign comes as a host of automakers —including Ford, General Motors and Volkswagen—are spending more marketing dollars on electric vehicles.

Credit:
Jensen Larson Photography

Mercedes has built a philanthropic component into its campaign, saying it will donate $1 for every footstep on “Electric Avenue” to the National Energy Education Development Project (NEED), an organization that supports and develops school resources and curriculums for conversations about sustainability. According to a Mercedes representative, the funds raised at the installation will provide NEED the resources to “expand its upcoming pilot curriculum around electric vehicles and create additional training for students and teachers across the country around electrification and the future of transportation.” So far, “Electric Avenue” has generated $23,500.

“Partnering with Mercedes-Benz is a game-changing opportunity for NEED to share the excitement about electrification and electric vehicles with students and teachers around the United States,” says Mary Spruill, executive director at NEED, in a statement. “This engagement at the U.S. Open is harnessing the power of tennis fans to support these teachers and students as they learn about the electric grid and what infrastructure is needed to put more electric vehicles like the EQS on the road, helping to make the future of electric transportation incredibly bright and successful.”

 

Credit:
Jensen Larson Photography
More news about electric vehicles
Ford classics go electric in Chloé Zhao-directed Olympics ad
Ann-Christine Diaz
Watch Will Ferrell push electric vehicles—and bash Norway—in GM’s Super Bowl ad
E.J. Schultz
Watch how Chevy is using Disney magic to put a charge into its electric vehicles
Ilyse Liffreing
General Motors to run two Super Bowl ads pushing electric vehicles
E.J. Schultz
Credit:
Jensen Larson Photography

Tennis fans visiting “Electric Avenue” will also have the opportunity to join in on the game themselves with a virtual reality tennis game, designed by Helios Interactive. The game features the venue’s iconic blue courts and allows players to hit a virtual tennis ball back and forth with real tennis rackets. A LED wall displays the energetic movement of each player in real-time.

The activation will be on display throughout the U.S. Open, ending on Sept. 12.

In this article:

Parker Herren

Parker Herren is a student at CUNY’s Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism. He is currently an editorial intern with Ad Age’s Creativity team.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Colleges turn to influencer agencies or become one to navigate NIL laws

Colleges turn to influencer agencies or become one to navigate NIL laws
How brands and agencies are dealing with COVID resurgence: a regularly updated list

How brands and agencies are dealing with COVID resurgence: a regularly updated list
Buffalo Wild Wings’ football campaign puts crowded bars back on the marketing menu

Buffalo Wild Wings’ football campaign puts crowded bars back on the marketing menu
Sweetgreen faces backlash over CEO’s COVID-19 comments

Sweetgreen faces backlash over CEO’s COVID-19 comments

Spotify ads seen as more trustworthy than TikTok, Kantar study finds

Spotify ads seen as more trustworthy than TikTok, Kantar study finds

Nissan puts e-commerce at center of ‘Heisman House’ campaign

Nissan puts e-commerce at center of ‘Heisman House’ campaign
Planet Fitness hires Publicis unit as new AOR

Planet Fitness hires Publicis unit as new AOR
Emirates' viral ad takes brand to (queasy) new heights

Emirates' viral ad takes brand to (queasy) new heights