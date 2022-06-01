Marketing News & Strategy

Miller High Life is turning beer lovers into wedding officiants

The brand’s latest campaign is offering fans licenses to become ordained ministers
By Yadira Gonzalez. Published on June 01, 2022.
Longtime ad exec Richard 'Dick' Tarlow dies at 81
Credit: Miller

Miller High Life is getting into the wedding business. Well, sort of. The so-called “The Champagne of Beers” has partnered with the Universal Life Church to offer fans licenses to officiate weddings. The campaign, “Hitched by High Life,” was inspired by the high demand for ministers amid shortages in the wedding industry, and in part, is also another attempt by the brand to collect first-party data.

The Molson Coors-owned brand worked with the agency ICF Next to develop and distribute the campaign through social media aimed at drinkers who are trying to help their loved ones tie the knot. 

During the pandemic, many couples were forced to either cancel or postpone their nuptials. As restrictions loosen, the wedding industry has experienced a boom. This year, 2.5 million weddings are scheduled to occur which is 15% higher than pre-pandemic levels, according to The Wedding Report, a research company that collects and forecasts wedding statistics.

Due to this backlog, the industry is experiencing shortfalls in supplies and labor, including the number of available ministers. Nowadays, ministers are encouraged to keep ceremonies short to keep up with the boom, according to The American Marriage Ministries. With Miller High Life’s campaign, becoming an officiant is now as easy as getting a drink. 

See Justin Bieber's new 'Biebs Brew' ad for Tim Hortons
Maia Vines
Behind Truff's sizzling rise—from food porn to a hot sauce brand on fire
Jon Springer

In the past, Molson Coors has tried several creative ways to obtain first-party data–including getting data by selling gingerbread “dive bar” kits and shoe-shaped beer koozies. This campaign demonstrates a similar tactic. When consumers go to HitchedbyHighLife.com, they are asked a series of questions to obtain their certification, including their age and what state they are from.

Read more: How Molson Coors uses creative ways to collect first-party data

In return, the officiants from May 31 to June 15 have a chance to win the full “Officiant of High Life” package sent to their doorstep. It includes an Officiant of High Life membership card and a ceremony script for the “beerly beloved” friends and family. Some fans will also receive a limited edition Miller High Life x Tie Bar formal wear gift set, including a leather beer koozie, made in partnership with the clothing brand. 

Miller High Life is also holding a sweepstakes during the same time frame for a chance to win a trip to the Tie Bar flagship store in Chicago to get a custom suit fitting for their next formal occasion.

