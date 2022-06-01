Miller High Life is turning beer lovers into wedding officiants

Miller High Life is getting into the wedding business. Well, sort of. The so-called “The Champagne of Beers” has partnered with the Universal Life Church to offer fans licenses to officiate weddings. The campaign, “Hitched by High Life,” was inspired by the high demand for ministers amid shortages in the wedding industry, and in part, is also another attempt by the brand to collect first-party data.

The Molson Coors-owned brand worked with the agency ICF Next to develop and distribute the campaign through social media aimed at drinkers who are trying to help their loved ones tie the knot.

During the pandemic, many couples were forced to either cancel or postpone their nuptials. As restrictions loosen, the wedding industry has experienced a boom. This year, 2.5 million weddings are scheduled to occur which is 15% higher than pre-pandemic levels, according to The Wedding Report, a research company that collects and forecasts wedding statistics.

Due to this backlog, the industry is experiencing shortfalls in supplies and labor, including the number of available ministers. Nowadays, ministers are encouraged to keep ceremonies short to keep up with the boom, according to The American Marriage Ministries. With Miller High Life’s campaign, becoming an officiant is now as easy as getting a drink.