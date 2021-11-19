Mindshare launches Hispanic-focused private marketplace to elevate Latinx communities

WPP-owned media agency Mindshare is reaffirming its support for U.S. Hispanic audiences and publishers alike, forming its third diversity-minded private marketplace in the past two years in a bid to drive media investment dollars toward Latinx artists, creators and journalism projects.
Campari Group alcohol brand Espolòn Tequila signed onto Mindshare’s latest “Inclusion PMP” as its launch partner, committing to direct a share of its advertising dollars “more purposefully to the communities that mean a lot to us and who would benefit from our support,” said Bernadette Knight, Espolòn’s senior category marketing director.
The new Latinx marketplace debuts with 20 publishers across both English- and Spanish-language channels including Estrella Media, Canela Media and Mundo Hispánico, with a wide focus across content that speaks to the different generations, cultures and national origins that make up U.S. Hispanic communities.
Don’t miss the latest news. Sign up for Ad Age newsletters here.
“When Mindshare told us they were developing a new Latinx-focused PMP, we immediately asked to launch this with them,” said Knight, who added that Espolòn has been actively looking for ways to “authentically support” Hispanic Americans—who now make up nearly 20% of the national population.
“I’m really proud of the work Espolòn Tequila and Mindshare are doing with the creation of this PMP, and I hope we can continue to find ways to use our advertising dollars to amplify marginalized voices in the communities that are important to our consumers,” she said.
The new PMP is a key part of Espolòn’s media plan for its new “Feel It In Your Bones” campaign.