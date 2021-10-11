Marketing News & Strategy

Minnetonka apologizes for cultural appropriation, redesigns logo

The footwear marketer is working to be more sensitive in language and branding
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on October 11, 2021.
Netflix gets Walmart to sell merchandise from 'Squid Game' and other shows
20211011_minnetonka_moccasin_3x2.jpg

 

 
Credit: Minnetonka

After 75 years of cultural appropriation of the Native American community, shoe brand Minnetonka is apologizing and promising to do better. Today, in honor of Indigenous Peoples' Day, the Minneapolis-based company said it is committed to supporting Native Americans through a series of initiatives that include the recent hire of Adrienne Benjamin, an activist and member of the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, as reconciliation advisor.

David Miller, Minnetonka’s CEO, noted the company’s commitment “to listening to and acting on the guidance of our Native American advisors” in a statement, adding that such advisors are helping the brand “do the right thing. Our journey to honor and invest in the Native American community will forever be a part of our company actions going forward."

Minnetonka, which was founded in 1946, noted that it first publicly acknowledged cultural appropriation of Native Americans last year. Such appropriation included the product itself as well as branding, since the word “moccasin” is an anglicized version of the Ojibwe word “makizinan,” Minnetonka acknowledged on its site.

“Words are powerful in their ability to raise awareness, share knowledge, and broaden perspectives,” read text on the company’s homepage. “We have made updates to the language we use in telling our story and describing our products.” Such updates include crediting the culture and influence of Native Americans on the Minnetonka brand. The retailer has also altered its logo by removing Native American symbols and keeping just the letters.

20211011_Minnetonka_Logo-refresh-bottom_3x2.jpg

 

 
Credit:
Minnetonka

In addition, the company pledged to improve diversity, equity and inclusion of underrepresented groups, and also committed to design collaborations with Native American artists and businesses. Minnetonka will also donate $25,000 to the Urban Indigenous Legacy Initiative.

Minnetonka promoted the changes and commitment on its social channels, including Instagram and Facebook, on Monday.

The brand changes were first reported by Footwear News.

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. She is also a host of the Marketer’s Brief podcast and spearheads special reports including 40 Under 40 and Hottest Brands. Pasquarelli joined Ad Age in 2015 after writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. 

 

