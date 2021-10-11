Minnetonka apologizes for cultural appropriation, redesigns logo

After 75 years of cultural appropriation of the Native American community, shoe brand Minnetonka is apologizing and promising to do better. Today, in honor of Indigenous Peoples' Day, the Minneapolis-based company said it is committed to supporting Native Americans through a series of initiatives that include the recent hire of Adrienne Benjamin, an activist and member of the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, as reconciliation advisor.

David Miller, Minnetonka’s CEO, noted the company’s commitment “to listening to and acting on the guidance of our Native American advisors” in a statement, adding that such advisors are helping the brand “do the right thing. Our journey to honor and invest in the Native American community will forever be a part of our company actions going forward."