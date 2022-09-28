M&M’s debuts first new character in a decade—and it's purple

M&M’s today unveiled its first new character in a decade with Purple—a female peanut M&M voiced by comedian and television show host Amber Ruffin.
The debut comes about eight months after the Mars Wrigley-owned brand recast its characters with new personalities in a move to appeal to modern consumer sensibilities. Purple is the first new cast member since Pretzel Guy arrived in 2010 as part of the release of chocolate-covered pretzels.
The brand is positioning Purple as embodying self-expression. “There is so much about our new spokescandy that people can relate to and appreciate, including her willingness to embrace her true self. Our new character reminds us to celebrate what makes us unique,” Jane Hwang, global VP of Mars Wrigley, stated in a press release.