M&M’s debuts first new character in a decade—and it's purple

By Maia Vines. Published on September 28, 2022.
McDonald’s and Cactus Plant Flea Market collab is like Happy Meals for adults
Credit: M&M

M&M’s today unveiled its first new character in a decade with Purple—a female peanut M&M voiced by comedian and television show host Amber Ruffin.

The debut comes about eight months after the Mars Wrigley-owned brand recast its characters with new personalities in a move to appeal to modern consumer sensibilities. Purple is the first new cast member since Pretzel Guy arrived in 2010 as part of the release of chocolate-covered pretzels.

Read more: Why M&M's ordered a mascot makeover

The brand is positioning Purple as embodying self-expression. “There is so much about our new spokescandy that people can relate to and appreciate, including her willingness to embrace her true self. Our new character reminds us to celebrate what makes us unique,” Jane Hwang, global VP of Mars Wrigley, stated in a press release.

Purple is the first female peanut character in M&M’s 81-year history. Men still outnumber women on the now seven-character cast, with Green and Brown being the other female characters.  

The peanut-shaped Purple character dons white combat boots. The music video for her song, “I’m Just Gonna Be Me,” co-created by saxophonist Grace Kelly, dance and choreographers Devin Santiago and Colo Cag, and opera singer Anthony Roth Costanzo, sees Purple 10 minutes before her big debut.

“Do I have what it takes?” she ponders during the musical number, featuring the rest of the M&M’s cast of characters. “I want to be the best or even pretty good, would be great!”

“She not only better gender balances our cast but she also brings new personality to our crew. She's self-aware, she's authentic, she's confident and she really is this quirky character who truly embodies our purpose,” Marissa Beck, senior director of brand and content at Mars Wrigley North America, said in an interview.

The color purple was chosen because it is "one of the most requested colors and characters we've heard from our fans. So in being consumer-obsessed, it felt like she was long overdue to join our crew,” she said.

Beginning on Wednesday, “I’m Just Gonna Be Me,” will be available on M&M’s social channels and on all major streaming platforms, such as Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora and Soundcloud. M&M’s pledged to donate $1 for every stream of the song, up to $500,000, to Sing for Hope, a non-profit arts organization, as part of the M&M’s FUNd

Mars Wrigley partnered with its agency of record BBDO for the creative.

Purple has already been teased on the brand’s social platforms, such as Twitter, causing fans to speculate about the new addition.

The purple character will be incorporated in future M&M’s brand advertising but won’t be a permanent addition to candy packs, as it stands, according to Beck. Instead, Purple will be woven into limited opportunities throughout the year such as seasonal or special campaigns. 

The candy brand will also release Purple merchandise.

Maia Vines

Maia Vines is a general assignment reporter for Ad Age. She previously covered consumer markets, including retail at CNBC and restaurants at the Long Island Press. Before working as a summer intern at Ad Age, she attended Syracuse University's S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications.

