M&M’s debuts first new character in a decade—and it's purple

“She not only better gender balances our cast but she also brings new personality to our crew. She's self-aware, she's authentic, she's confident and she really is this quirky character who truly embodies our purpose,” Marissa Beck, senior director of brand and content at Mars Wrigley North America, said in an interview.

The color purple was chosen because it is "one of the most requested colors and characters we've heard from our fans. So in being consumer-obsessed, it felt like she was long overdue to join our crew,” she said.

Beginning on Wednesday, “I’m Just Gonna Be Me,” will be available on M&M’s social channels and on all major streaming platforms, such as Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora and Soundcloud. M&M’s pledged to donate $1 for every stream of the song, up to $500,000, to Sing for Hope, a non-profit arts organization, as part of the M&M’s FUNd.

Mars Wrigley partnered with its agency of record BBDO for the creative.

Purple has already been teased on the brand’s social platforms, such as Twitter, causing fans to speculate about the new addition.