Why more DTC brands are selling on Amazon—behind the risks and rewards

“The rules on Amazon are very similar to the rules on Google search, which is that you are paying for the delta between who you say you are and who you can prove you are,” McKee said. “Amazon has enormous reach. The tool itself is similar to any other digital tool … but Amazon has every human being on Earth on the platform,” she added.

Similar to bidding on Google search terms, for instance, typing “acne cleanser” into the Amazon search bar can help small DTC brands get discovered in the same way they could via shelf space in the Target or Walmart skincare aisles if they bid on that term. However, DTC brands say entering Amazon is far less competitive than entering a physical retailer, being that it’s in Amazon’s best interest to have as many brands as possible on the platform.

“Many consumers now go to Amazon as their first point of discovery,” Kondrat said, noting that consumers are increasingly likely to search on Amazon for a product rather than Googling it. “Amazon has such a large portion of the attention of the market that … it’s kind of a must,” she added.

However, the brand awareness boost comes at a cost. "Being available on Amazon has introduced some challenges,” Bischof said. She listed “the lower repeat purchase rate on Amazon compared to our DTC sales” as one of the problems Apothékary has faced with Amazon.

“It’s harder to build a personalized connection with Amazon customers as they’re not included in the typical customer journey flow, which involves educational collateral and post-purchase email and direct mail initiatives,” she said.

Plus, Bischof said her brand’s margins are much lower on Amazon than through its DTC channel. “Amazon’s requirements for participating in events like Prime Day and seasonal sales initiatives can be challenging. They often demand steeper discounts than what we typically offer on DTC, impacting our margins,” she said.