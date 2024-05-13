Why more DTC brands are selling on Amazon—behind the risks and rewards

Direct-to-consumer brands have a retail problem—and they’re increasingly looking to Amazon to solve it.
Not long ago, a lot of DTCs wanted nothing to do with the so-called Everything Store and took pride in running their own e-commerce channels. By cutting out the massive middleman, they had access to data that enabled more direct relationships with buyers. But shrinking venture capital funding and rising customer acquisition costs have forced many DTCs to seek more third-party distribution including at chains such as Target and Walmart, even though securing that shelf space has become increasingly competitive.
As a result, DTC brands are looking for retail partners more willing to take a chance on lesser-known brands that will help prove traction with the big guys. (Although it only had 33 storefronts, Foxtrot Market was one such retailer before it abruptly shut down last month.) Amazon in the past year has emerged as a popular option, with sneaker brand Allbirds, skincare company Curology and herbal wellness brand Apothékary among the brands giving it a try.