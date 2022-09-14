The NBA is looking for a new CMO

The NBA is searching for a new top marketer on the eve of its new season. The league confirmed that Kate Jhaveri, its chief marketing officer since 2019, has departed.

An NBA spokeswoman declined further comment on Jhaveri’s exit but confirmed that she would be replaced. Jhaveri on Twitter stated that "After 3 amazing and unprecedented years, I left the @NBA in August. I want to thank the entire NBA family for allowing me the privilege to work alongside such great teammates and friends." She added that "I'm taking some time to travel, advising a few companies, and being a mom."

Sports Business Journal first reported the news.

Jhaveri joined the league in August 2019 after serving as CMO at Amazon-owned Twitch. She brought a wealth of digital experience to the NBA, having previously served as head of consumer marketing at Twitter and head of brand marketing at Facebook.