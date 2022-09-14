Marketing News & Strategy

The NBA is looking for a new CMO

Kate Jhaveri, the league’s top marketer since 2019, has departed
By E.J. Schultz. Published on September 14, 2022.
The Home Depot names a new CMO

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after a made three point basket against the Boston Celtics during the first quarter in Game One of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center on June 02, 2022 in San Francisco, California. 

Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The NBA is searching for a new top marketer on the eve of its new season. The league confirmed that Kate Jhaveri, its chief marketing officer since 2019, has departed. 

An NBA spokeswoman declined further comment on Jhaveri’s exit but confirmed that she would be replaced. Jhaveri on Twitter stated that "After 3 amazing and unprecedented years, I left the @NBA in August. I want to thank the entire NBA family for allowing me the privilege to work alongside such great teammates and friends." She added that "I'm taking some time to travel, advising a few companies, and being a mom."

Sports Business Journal first reported the news. 

Jhaveri joined the league in August 2019 after serving as CMO at Amazon-owned Twitch. She brought a wealth of digital experience to the NBA, having previously served as head of consumer marketing at Twitter and head of brand marketing at Facebook.

Kate Jhaveri

Credit: NBA

At the NBA she oversaw last season’s 75th-anniversary campaign. The effort, handed by Translation, was called “NBA Lane” and included a bevy of stars, including NBA legends. At the beginning of her tenure, Jhaveri had to deal with schedule disruptions caused by the pandemic, which led the league to hold games in the so-called Orlando bubble in the summer of 2020.

The league begins its 2022-23 season on Oct. 18.

One person who was approached about the NBA CMO role suggested it is a thankless job. “If the league is doing well, it’s because of the players and/or owners,” said this person, speaking to Ad Age on the condition of anonymity. But “if the league is suffering, it’s the CMO’s fault.”

TV ratings for last season’s NBA Finals on ABC and ESPN2 exceeded numbers posted in the previous two seasons but failed to eclipse recent pre-pandemic seasons, as reported by Sports Business Journal.

 

The NBA is looking for a new marketer at the same time it begins considering a new media rights deal that would take effect in 2025. The incumbents are Disney’s ABC/ESPN and Turner Sports’ TNT. CNBC reported last year that the NBA is searching for a $75 billion package, up from its current $24 billion deal, citing “early thinking within league circles.”

This story has been updated with comments from Jhaveri.

