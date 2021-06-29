BET’s rebrand creates an open canvas for Black culture
On Sunday night, BET unveiled a whole new look during one of its biggest celebrations of the year, the BET Awards. Throughout the show’s three and a half hours, viewers got an extended taste of the ViacomCBS-owned company's streamlined and unified new visual identity, centered on the concept of “Black Canvas.”
That name succinctly conveys the goal of the new branding—it’s meant to be a space that can flexibly and creatively showcase the myriad of creators, entertainers and programming that make up the BET ecosystem.
“BET is a destination for Black culture, so this idea of a ‘Black Canvas’ is a visual representation of that,” says Kendrick Reid, senior VP, exec creative director, brand strategy, BET. “A ‘Black Canvas’ is where all forms of creative expression and culture can take place for all of our creators, talent and audience.”
The journey of overhauling the BET identity began last year when the brand celebrated its 40th anniversary, says Kimberly Paige, exec VP and chief marketing officer, BET.
At the time, the team stepped back and looked at what BET has come to represent over the years and saw that co-founder Bob Johnson’s inspiration for starting the company in 1980 remains the core of the brand. “This amazing platform was designed to create this space for the Black community to be seen, heard and celebrated,” Paige says. “Especially on the heels of the last 18 months, it’s proved to be timeless and enduring.”
With the new identity, BET aims to reassert its leadership as a brand, but also address the path ahead as its target has become even more attractive to advertisers, as well as other platforms and content providers, Paige says.
Amid the social justice movement over the past year, brands and ad agencies have made pledges to spend more of their ad dollars in media channels that better reach and speak to more diverse audiences.
Those commitments are starting to see some results. Case in point—this year’s awards show sold out of ad inventory in record time, attracting more first-time advertisers than ever before.
“We wanted to use this as a moment to not only reclaim our reason for being, but also speak to the future of where we are going,” Paige says. “We don’t even really consider ourselves a network anymore.”
Outside of its various channels and programming, the BET universe includes other divisions such as BET Studios and streaming service BET+. As the company has evolved, so too, should its branding. Moreover, consumers have changed, and the new branding needs to be able to work in all the spaces and screens where they play.
BET worked with its in-house team as well as agency Sibling Rivalry, which it had teamed with on projects in the past. The brief was to create a master brand identity that was singular for the BET brand but that simultaneously elevated the company’s individual properties. Also, it needed to address the modern-day consumer and find a way to bring them in. “We wanted to be incredibly intentional about creating a system that really invited consumers, fans and partners to participate in the brand in a meaningful way,” Paige says.
Here, a breakdown of all the elements that went into BET’s new visual identity.
The Logo
Step one of the redesign, as redesigns often go, was a big look back. Reid says the team began with a huge audit of all branding going back four decades. Not surprisingly, “things were a little bit all over the place,” he says. “ Over time things evolve and grow and get a little chaotic.” Among other things, that was evident in the logo, which as you can see below, has changed a lot over the years.
The star is a key aspect that has remained throughout. “The star symbolized the star power that you saw on BET,” Reid says. “BET was the only place on television where you could see our stars, our artists, our musicians, our actors, all in one place.” In the new logo, the star remains, but the letters B, E and T, previously locked together, now stand on their own. Liberating them allows the mark to live more comfortably in digital spaces, Reid says, as in the block form seen in the main logo, which features the letters in stacked formation within a square “Black Canvas.” As seen below, it also allows for more playfulness and creative expression with other visual elements.
“The first time I saw it, I was like (gasp),” Reid says. “And Kim, the same thing.” They breathed a sigh of relief, however, after presenting it to focus groups, who could easily distinguish the brand name and expressed none of the shock that the BET team did.
The Black Canvas
The name given to the visual identity represents one of its key components. In the logo and in other expressions you’ll see some sort of rectangular black canvas, whether bold as in the logo, or in slighter form. Its dimensions can shift according to whatever screen or medium on which it appears. The logo, star included, can move around fluidly to interact with the content within, whether it be photography of an entertainer, scenes from a show, or even content co-created with another artist. “It doesn’t matter whether you’re on digital, social, television,” Reid says. “It moves and grows and transforms depending on the platform you’re on.”
Iconography
The system also allows for each of the different BET franchises to shine as well. One important component is the iconography. In place of the star, different sub-brands within the BET ecosystem are assigned their own symbol that can be incorporated as a mark of distinction within the larger branding framework. Other elements such as typography, color palette and movement change with each.
In the case of BET Her, for example, the overall tone feels more feminine and delicate. “The lines become softer,” Reid says. “Instead of the heavy square box, we start to use more outlines, more shapes. It’s like a lifestyle brand. But, as you can see, it ladders up to the master brand. We’re still using the same elements, some of the key fonts, but it creates its own unique feel.”
Destination Language
Along with the imagery, the language has gotten a makeover as well. New taglines in advertising and promos will take on consistent phrasing beginning with the word “Where,” followed by phrasing highlighting specific subjects or talents, such as “Where Black Excellence Lives,” “Where Tyler Perry Dreams” or “Where Michelle Buteau Slays.”
“Much as the way ‘Black Canvas’ is a visual representation of BET being a destination of Black culture, we wanted to create an editorial language that does the same thing,” Reid says. “It’s almost like a flexible tagline system that helps us speak about the individual show creator, or it can speak to Black culture in general. It gives us an opportunity to really be mindful, flexible and specific about how we speak about our content, the brand and the platform, while bringing it back to the master brand idea of 'this is where it all happens.'"