'Okay Hyundai’—how the automaker is leveraging a catchphrase to win Black buyers

“Okay Hyundai.” With that phrase, the automaker is kicking off a new attempt to win over Black consumers.

The saying—which is used in a new campaign from Hyundai’s new African American agency, Culture Brands—leverages a popular expression in Black communities that in casual conversation is used as validation. Or as Hyundai and Culture Brands say in a description of the campaign, “See someone with a nice outfit on? Okay outfit! See someone driving a vehicle that elevates the entire market? Okay Hyundai!”

The campaign promotes Hyundai’s Tucson Plug-in Hybrid and the 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Plug-in Hybrid. One spot shows a Black family getting into a Santa Fe for a road trip. The dad promises the vehicle can go 400 miles without stopping, prompting the kids to get their bathroom break in before they leave. After he shares that fact, the mom sheds praise on the Santa Fe by saying, “Okay Hyundai.”