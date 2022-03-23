Truly heralds the messy return of nightlife in a new campaign

A new campaign from Truly, Boston Beer Co.’s hard seltzer brand, reminds consumers of the jubilation—and frequent aggravation—associated with going out on the town after two years of pandemic-induced dormancy.

A 30-second ad from Goodby Silverstein & Partners called “Do It for the Flavor” celebrates drinkers’ adventurous sides, recognizing the benefits and drawbacks of meeting new people in social settings and breaking out of typical routines, and how exhilarating that all can be.

“After the two years of Zoom, Netflix and food delivery, it’s a little too easy to stay home,” Jeff Goodby, the agency's co-chairman and partner, said in an email to Ad Age. “We want to remind people what going out and socializing is all about. Making new stories, meeting new people—it’s messy, but that’s the flavor of life.”



The ad begins in a crowded bar where a man receives a can of Truly just as another patron alongside him picks a glass up from the bar and accidentally strikes him in the face with a rising elbow. “Why do we go out?” a voiceover asks. “We get dressed up, knocked down, stood up, hit on, ripped off and rejected. Why do we go anywhere?”