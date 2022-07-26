Marketing News & Strategy

Meta introduces metaverse 101 series starring Keke Palmer

'Are We There Yet?' show from Meta and the 'Nope' actor answers common questions about the digital world
By Parker Herren. Published on July 26, 2022.
Credit: Meta

Despite all the hype and clamor, the metaverse still remains a mystery to many. Questions about what’s possible now, what its potential is and what’s an over-hyped load of bologna can be hard to parse. Meta, one leader in efforts to pioneer the developing virtual space, wants to help cut through the confusion with a new series hosted by the hilarious and relatably inquisitive Hollywood talent Keke Palmer.

The “Are We There Yet?” series compares the journey of reaching the metaverse’s potential to a road trip, literally. In the first episode, Palmer ("Hustlers," "Scream Queens," "Nope") rides with Meta’s Metaverse VP Vishal Shah in a car traveling between projections of fantastical venues. They discuss the basics: what Shah describes as “the next phase of the internet” where “we can feel like we are there with other people in a way that we can’t feel in our digital experiences today”—e.g. the metaverse.

The pair also hits on topics such as Meta’s Horizon Worlds metaverse platform, the democratization of the internet and building online spaces like comedy clubs, bars, meditation spaces and haunted houses. Palmer also quizzes Shah with a game in which she throws out outrageous ideas to which Shah answers whether its something that can be done now, in the future or never.

“Reconstruct the Titanic, sail it past an iceberg and scream, ‘Not this time, sucker!’” she says. 

Score! Shah says "a version of that" can be done now.  

Credit: Meta

Season One will consist of three episodes, streaming on Meta’s Facebook and Instagram pages every other Tuesday, through August. Forthcoming films will feature digital experience creator Don Allen III and virtual reality sculptor studio Yonk.

 

Parker Herren

Parker Herren is a general assignment reporter at Ad Age. He previously covered pop culture and entertainment as a freelance journalist and worked in the fitness and performing arts industries. Parker is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism. Follow him on Twitter @parkerdelrey

