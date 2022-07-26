Meta introduces metaverse 101 series starring Keke Palmer

Despite all the hype and clamor, the metaverse still remains a mystery to many. Questions about what’s possible now, what its potential is and what’s an over-hyped load of bologna can be hard to parse. Meta, one leader in efforts to pioneer the developing virtual space, wants to help cut through the confusion with a new series hosted by the hilarious and relatably inquisitive Hollywood talent Keke Palmer.

The “Are We There Yet?” series compares the journey of reaching the metaverse’s potential to a road trip, literally. In the first episode, Palmer ("Hustlers," "Scream Queens," "Nope") rides with Meta’s Metaverse VP Vishal Shah in a car traveling between projections of fantastical venues. They discuss the basics: what Shah describes as “the next phase of the internet” where “we can feel like we are there with other people in a way that we can’t feel in our digital experiences today”—e.g. the metaverse.