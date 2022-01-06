Marketing News & Strategy

Major retail conference remains in-person as other events go virtual

The NRF's annual event will take place in New York City
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on January 06, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Nike sues Lululemon for patent infringement over Mirror Home Gym
20220106_nrfBigShow_3x2
Credit: Jason Dixson Photography | NRF

The (Big) Show must go on? The National Retail Federation confirmed Thursday that its annual industry conference, the Big Show, now in its 112th year, will still continue in person as planned, despite rising COVID cases across the country. The three day event will run from Jan. 16 through Jan. 18, with a party planned on Jan. 15, at Manhattan’s Javits Center. Several events are planned for Jan. 17, Martin Luther King Jr. Day and a federal holiday.

An NRF spokeswoman drew a comparison between retailers’ operations during COVID-19 and the conference, which is expected to attract 20,000 attendees.

“Retailers have been safely navigating the pandemic for 21 months, and NRF is proceeding with hosting NRF 2022: Retail’s Big Show in-person at the Javits Center in New York City January 16-18,” she wrote in an email. Last year’s conference was virtual.

More retail news from Ad Age
Retailers like Walgreens and CVS capitalize on vaccine booster traffic—behind the marketing strategy
Adrianne Pasquarelli
MAC enlists Cher and Saweetie for makeup social media challenges
Asa Hiken
Sam's Club hires Walmart's Lex Josephs to head Media Group
Jack Neff

“We are working with our speakers on a daily basis and are confident that the vast majority will be in person,” another NRF spokeswoman wrote, noting that attendees will have virtual access to some sessions. More details about the schedule and virtual components will be released next week, she added.

The line-up of Big Show speakers includes Target CEO Brian Cornell, Matt Baer, chief digital and customer officer at Macy’s, and Vivian Chang, head of growth for DTC at Clorox. Jessica Alba, founder and chief creative officer of the Honest Company, a baby-focused brand, is planning to close the conference with a keynote presentation on Jan. 18. Best Buy CEO Corie Barry is scheduled to speak on Jan. 17; the electronics retailer pulled out of planned activations for its rebranded ads business at the CES earlier this week because of rising COVID cases; a Best Buy spokesman did not respond to an inquiry about Barry’s NRF appearance.

Indeed, CES, which is taking place in Las Vegas this week but was shortened by a day because of rising infections, has seen waves of cancellations that included the withdrawals of the likes of Google, Twitter, Amazon, Meta and Microsoft. Several programs have been removed from the agenda, while planned speakers like Paris Hilton have simply failed to show up. The conference’s issues could offer a preview of what the NRF might expect next week should the resurgence of COVID-19 continue.

More CES news from Ad Age
CES 2022—What it’s like to be here in person
Jessica Norton
CES panels removed from schedule after wave of cancellations
Garett Sloane
CES 2022—Brand and marketer updates from annual tech event
Ad Age Staff

Meanwhile, ICR announced Wednesday that its annual consumer industry conference, which is scheduled for Jan. 10 through Jan. 12 in Orlando, Florida and includes an audience of institutional investors, will now be held virtually instead of in person. Splash, a company that provides technology for events and counts clients such as LinkedIn, recently reported that 79% of companies expect to host hybrid events that are both virtual and in-person, and 59% of companies plan to increase their investment in event technology.

While NRF’s event will still host thousands, it’s a far cry from the nearly 40,000 who attended the 2020 event, which included 800 exhibitors and 16,000 retailers. Still, the NRF spokeswoman said that this year’s number of exhibitors and square footage of exhibit space exceeds that of two years ago. Attendees are required to show proof of vaccination and wear masks. The NRF, which advises that participants test at home before attending, will also be giving out test kits and offer PCR tests on-site.

In this article:

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. She is also a host of the Marketer’s Brief podcast and spearheads special reports including 40 Under 40 and Hottest Brands. Pasquarelli joined Ad Age in 2015 after writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. 

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Nike sues Lululemon for patent infringement over Mirror Home Gym

Nike sues Lululemon for patent infringement over Mirror Home Gym
Alcohol-infused Fresca to hit market soon as beverage lines keep blurring

Alcohol-infused Fresca to hit market soon as beverage lines keep blurring
The top 5 brand NFTs you need to know about right now

The top 5 brand NFTs you need to know about right now
How brands and agencies are dealing with COVID resurgence—a regularly updated list

How brands and agencies are dealing with COVID resurgence—a regularly updated list
Creative marketers: Submit now to Ad Age's Creativity Awards

Creative marketers: Submit now to Ad Age's Creativity Awards
American Girl debuts Chinese American doll amid rise in hate crimes

American Girl debuts Chinese American doll amid rise in hate crimes
Corona debuts non-alcoholic beer with Vitamin D

Corona debuts non-alcoholic beer with Vitamin D
KFC, Beyond Meat ready nationwide plant-based chicken rollout

KFC, Beyond Meat ready nationwide plant-based chicken rollout