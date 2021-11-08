New York Times’ Wirecutter writers plan strike around Black Friday

Wirecutter generates revenue for the company via subscriptions, digital ads, and commissions on purchases via affiliate links. The union, which represents around 70 editorial employees, said a strike would deprive the company of sought-after fresh content for at least 24 hours during the busiest week for its site, as customers seek out the brand’s carefully-researched reviews to help them pick their Black Friday and Cyber Monday purchases.

“We know what we’re worth,” Wirecutter writer Katie Okamoto said. “We feel that it’s appropriate for us to, if we have to, demonstrate how worth it we are.”

The NewsGuild staged a shorter half-day work stoppage in August among some of the New York Times’ technology employees. The union has asked the government to hold a vote on adding them to its ranks. The Times, which has denied allegations by the guild of running an illegal anti-union campaign among those tech workers, accused the union at the time of being “more focused on attention-seeking tactics than in having constructive dialogue” with management.

Wirecutter workers said the guaranteed raises they’ve proposed would better reflect the value they create for the company and also advance the Times’ diversity, equity, and inclusion goals by making jobs there more accessible for people who fully rely on their salary to sustain themselves.

“Workers in industries of all sorts are recognizing that the last 40 years have seen an enormous shift of the profits of their labor going not to themselves in any meaningful way but to shareholders and management,” Wirecutter bargaining committee member Tim Heffernan said, “and for a lot of reasons are now finally saying no, enough is enough.”

—Bloomberg News