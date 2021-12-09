TV consortium OpenAP debuts cross-platform measurement product amid ratings upheaval

Participating measurement companies currently include Nielsen, Comscore, iSpot, VideoAmp and 605; Innovid is also offering “enhancements” to XPm’s digital measurement reporting, OpenAP said in a statement.

On the marketing side, top agency holding companies GroupM, Dentsu and Horizon Media have also signed on to the framework’s early stages and will work with the aforementioned companies to hone XPm measurement and data usage.

“Measurement that keeps pace with our industry's rapidly changing shift to on-demand consumption and addressable advertising can only be scaled when buyers and sellers get behind an idea and support it," said Matt Sweeney, GroupM North America’s chief investment officer, who called XPm “a critical step” in delivering efficient cross-platform measurement.

The Video Advertising Bureau will serve as XPm’s governing body as part of its Measurement Innovation Task Force, which it launched in September with industry leaders from OpenAP, NBCUniversal’s Measurement Innovation Forum and the ANA’s Cross-Media Measurement initiative. The VAB’s extensive membership list includes most major U.S. media giants including NBCUniversal, ViacomCBS, Fox and Disney.

With the organization’s oversight, XPm’s participants will assist in controlling how data is used on behalf of TV publishers, OpenAP stated.

In addition to its collaborations with OpenAP, the ANA has also launched two projects this year in a bid to scale cross-media measurement: one with Comscore and one with VideoAmp, both of which are part of a series of tests as the advertising group prepares for a planned “end-to-end” measurement pilot in the second quarter of 2022.

Likewise, Nielsen—which rebranded itself in October—has been developing its own cross-platform measurement suite, known as Nielsen One, which the company has said is slated to launch by the end of next year.

Much of this year’s rapidly developing interest in alternative measurement currencies, including those with multi-platform scopes, was spurred by Nielsen's own measurement gaffe earlier this year, in which the company was found to have undercounted key viewership demographics by between 2% and 6% in the month of Februrary.

That incident contributed to the Media Rating Council subsequently suspending Nielsen’s accreditation in September, which has not yet been restored.

Networks have also been echoing calls for a change in the traditionally monopolized measurement world. This summer, NBCUniversal put out an RFP to more than 80 TV measurement firms, including Nielsen and its smaller competitors, calling for alternatives. The company has previously said its goal is not to find a full-fledged Nielsen replacement, nor to identify just one exclusive measurement partner. WarnerMedia is also seeking a measurement alternative.