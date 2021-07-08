Panera Bread introduces swimwear as a soup side
Soup and swimming don’t usually mix. But Panera Bread is making the connection in a bid to heat up its soup sales in the summer months.
The restaurant chain is launching a new swimwear line to highlight its range of soup offerings, including Broccoli Cheddar Mac & Cheese, Summer Corn Chowder, Creamy Tomato, French Onion, Vegetable, and their Homestyle Chicken Noodle soup. Those interested in viewing or shopping the collection can now visit their online store.
The collection includes swimwear for men and women ranging in a variety of sizes from extra small to 4X. Swimsuit designs feature broccoli cheddar images as well as phrases such as "Soup." Swimwear is not the only item up for sale. An inflatable bread bowl pool float for those looking to stay cool and socially distance themselves in a pool this summer can also be purchased on their website. All the summer gear items are on sale for under $30 and comes with free shipping.
A cup of soup might not seem like a natural fit for scorching summer days. Panera cites a Google survey it conducted with 700 U.S. residents that showed 70% of respondents saying hot weather does not stop them from eating soup. And there are signs that soup buying is on the upswing during the pandemic. Campbell Soup Co. reported strong soup performance for its 2020 fiscal year.
Still, Panera's apparel line seems clearly aimed at giving its soups some love at a time when ice cream is more top of mind.
This is not the first time Panera has drifted into fashion. Earlier this year, the chain launched a pair of limited-edition bread bowl gloves. The gloves, which resembled an actual bread bowl, were designed to keep the hands of iced coffee drinkers warm during the winter season. The idea came after Senator Bernie Sanders' memorable Inauguration Day outfit, which created an uproar on social media following memes of Sanders’ casually seated with his mittens.
Panera also introduced and gave away its own “bread bowl bike" in celebration of Earth Day to promote a more eco-friendly option for transportation. The bike, far from ordinary, featured an insulated basket that resembled their popular bread bowls, yet again.
Panera is not the first food brand to launch a clothing collection. Brands such as Pizza Hut and Arby’s have also thrown their hats in the fashion ring. The items won’t make any fashion magazine covers. But the collections do give the chains ways to reach consumers beyond traditional advertising.