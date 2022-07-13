Why Patrick Mahomes is pitching flashlights, not beer, for Coors Light

The spot begins by showing Mahomes grabbing the flashlight from the refrigerator, and goes on to include several more not-so-subtle beer references. But the beer itself never appears in the ad.

The approach is a cheeky way to skirt NFL rules that prohibit active NFL players from making direct product endorsements of beer brands. The rules used to be far more restrictive. Until 2019, beer brands could not use active players at all in ads. Now they can appear in beer ads including point-of-sale marketing and out-of-home ads but they must be shown in playing uniforms, not street clothes, with images limited to action shots taken from the Associated Press, according to the latest regulations that were confirmed to Ad Age by an NFL representative.