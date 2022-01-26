Pepsi faces calls for boycott over $15,000 donation to Texas Republicans

PepsiCo Inc. is facing another potential boycott over politics, this time for a $15,000 contribution to the Texas Republican Party.

Abortion-rights advocates are sounding the alarm that the donation, dated Aug. 5 according to state ethics commission records, came almost three months after Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed into law a bill banning most abortions in the state. Pepsi says it made the donation in 2020 but that the state party didn’t cash its check until the following year.

The donation was first publicized in a Jan. 24 newsletter, called Popular Information, by journalist Judd Legum. The newsletter called out contributions made by companies including AT&T Inc., Walmart Inc., Ford Motor Co., and Zillow Group Inc. The newsletter previously spotlighted the biggest corporate donors to lawmakers who sponsored SB 8, including AT&T and CVS Health Corp.

But it’s PepsiCo Inc., the maker of snacks and beverages, that has drawn particular ire, especially after the writer E. Jean Carroll trumpeted the newsletter on Twitter in two separate tweets, calling the donation “ANOTHER reason to stop drinking Pepsi.” Other users resurfaced a Pepsi campaign highlighting its women-centered employee resource group, and Popular Information recalled a Pepsi campaign on Twitter on March 1, 2021, the first day of Women’s History Month.

A PepsiCo spokesperson said in a statement to Bloomberg that the company typically makes donations to support a number of state parties, both Democratic and Republican, during presidential convention years, and that the $15,000 check the company made in 2020 wasn’t processed until August 2021. The company added that it has not donated to either political party in Texas since 2020.