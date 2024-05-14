Pepsi wants more people to grill out this summer

If it’s good enough for Memorial Day weekend, then it’s good enough for a Tuesday.

That’s the notion behind “Grills Night Out,” a new summer campaign from Pepsi meant to align the brand with foods cooked outdoors, while highlighting the joy of preparing and sharing them.

The campaign is the current iteration of “Better with Pepsi,” the brand’s long-running food series. It includes a summerlong TV ad campaign starring celebrity chef Bobby Flay, along with in-store promotion, social content, and two limited-time flavors, Pepsi Lime and Pepsi Peach, released last month.

“Most people plan to grill more each year—it’s something they always want to do, but they don’t always get to as much as they want,” Todd Kaplan, Pepsi’s chief marketing officer, said in an interview. “And so we thought there’s a really fun way that Pepsi can play a role to evoke the joy of grilling and really instigate some more excitement around it all summer long.”