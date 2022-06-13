Inside PepsiCo’s new innovation approach that led to Pepsi Nitro, Mtn Dew Major Melon and more

Pepsi Nitro. Mtn Dew Major Melon. Soulboost. Driftwell.
All of these are innovative beverage brands launched by PepsiCo in the past two years—and they share a hidden connection that goes deeper than that. Each traces its lineage to a radical approach to product development at the giant food and beverage company that uses data science technology to comb through a range of information—everything from restaurant menus to Reddit chatter and consumer survey responses—to reveal trending “attributes.” These could be a flavor, a color, a need state, a feeling, some combination of them or something else entirely, around which brand teams then develop products.
The technology, known inside the company as the Attribute Engine, has not been reported on previously. Its purpose, company executives told Ad Age, is to enable faster and more powerfully relevant new products and brands across the portfolio in time to align with the trends that support their success and, when necessary, to identify products with weakening underlying trends so they can be retired, retooled or remarketed. The Attribute Engine has been replacing what they describe as a more “industrial” approach that used categories as a starting point for innovation, and joins with other data-backed labs at the company to identify beverage occasions and packaging development.
Pepsi’s move to identify trending attributes from a platform perspective comes as big beverage brands have been losing the innovation race to faster-moving direct-to-consumer brands and start-ups, experts say. As result, big brands lose a hold on high-spending young consumers.