Petco names new CMO

Retailer has promoted Katie Nauman following Tariq Hassan’s departure to McDonald’s
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on August 24, 2021.
Credit: Petco

There’s a new top marketing dog at Petco. The retailer, which has been rebranding itself as a health and wellness destination for animal owners, announced the promotion of Katie Nauman to chief marketing officer. She replaces Tariq Hassan, who held the CMO post for three years before leaving to join McDonald’s as chief marketing and digital customer experience officer for the U.S. next month in a move made public today.

Nauman has been at San Diego-based Petco since last year, when she joined as VP of integrated marketing after a seven-year stint at HP. She’s now tasked with handling Petco’s integrated marketing strategy, which includes customer marketing, membership and relationship management as well as media, analytics and creative.

At the same time, Petco is also promoting David Hallisey to chief communications officer from VP of corporate communications, a role he started in 2013. Both Nauman and Hallisey report to Petco CEO Ron Coughlin.

A former Bank of America executive, Hassan worked to revitalize Petco by focusing on wellness. He oversaw the elimination of artificial ingredients from Petco’s pet food, the retailer’s agency shift from Anomaly to Droga5 last year, and led a recent campaign introducing the company as ““Petco, The Health + Wellness Co.” Such work was particularly relevant given the uptick in pet adoptions during the pandemic, a trend the company has said it will continue to tap into as more consumers return to offices and animals are left home alone.

