Impossible Foods names Peter McGuinness as CEO

Impossible Foods Inc., the maker of the eponymous burger and other meat substitutes, has named Peter McGuinness as its CEO. Founder Pat Brown will step down from the CEO role, but stay on in a post titled chief visionary officer.

McGuinness joins Impossible from yogurt maker Chobani Inc., where he recently left his position as chief operating officer. He’ll oversee Impossible’s efforts to expand its presence in supermarkets. The company will also look to prioritize international growth in 2023, according to a January interview with Impossible President Dennis Woodside.

The Impossible Burger, which mimics the taste and feel of beef with plant-based ingredients, entered supermarkets in September 2019. Its grocery distribution significantly ramped up in the early stages of the pandemic, and the company’s products are now available in about 25,000 retailers. Chobani’s products, meanwhile, are currently sold in about 95,000 retail locations in the U.S., according to the prospectus the yogurt maker filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission last year.

