Marketing News & Strategy

P&G says Jon Moeller to succeed David Taylor as president and CEO

The 57-year-old joined the consumer-products giant as a food analyst in 1988
Published on July 29, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Legendary pitchman Ron Popeil—the man behind Ronco, the Veg-O-Matic, the Bedazzler and much more—dies at 86
Credit: P&G

Procter & Gamble Co. said Chief Operating Officer Jon Moeller will succeed David Taylor as president and chief executive officer, elevating a career veteran to lead the consumer-products giant.

The change will go into effect Nov. 1. Taylor, 63, has served as CEO for almost six years and will stay on as executive chairman, the company said in a statement Thursday.

Moeller, 57, has climbed the ranks from his early days as a food analyst to become the public face of P&G in recent years. Since joining in 1988, he’s held more than a dozen roles with the company. He became the Cincinnati-based company’s chief financial officer in 2009, adding a vice chairman title in 2017. He was head of both finance and operations starting in 2019, before relinquishing the CFO job earlier this year.

The timing of Moeller’s promotion makes “perfect sense” as the company concludes its fiscal year and emerges from the pandemic, Taylor said in an interview. He pledged to support Moeller with the “high trust” they’ve built over the past decade.

“We go from strength to strength,” Taylor said. “I’ll take my cues from Jon on where I can be most helpful to him and the company. The idea is a seamless transition.”

More from Ad Age
McCann Worldgroup promotes Alex Lubar to president of North America
Brian Bonilla
BBH unites New York and Los Angeles offices; new unit will be run by trio of New York execs
Brian Bonilla
Verizon adds USAA and Unilever execs to oversee $3.1 billion media budget
Jack Neff

Taylor and Moeller guided P&G through strategic changes following a period of sluggish sales that attracted the attention of billionaire Nelson Peltz, who took a stake in the company and lobbied for a thorough overhaul. Peltz eventually joined the board and adopted a collaborative role with management. The company responded with faster sales growth—a trend that was turbocharged by the pantry loading of the early pandemic.

P&G shares fell less than 1% in late trading on Thursday. Since Taylor assumed the CEO role in 2015, the company’s shares have advanced 83%. That trails the S&P 500 but is close to double the rise of the S&P consumer-staples index.

P&G said Shailesh Jejurikar, who currently serves as head of the company’s fabric and home care segment, will become chief operating officer as of Oct. 1.

The company is scheduled to release results for its fiscal fourth quarter Friday morning. It faces a wave of higher costs for everything from shipping to commodities like resin and pulp.

The Chicago-born Moeller is active in Cincinnati’s civic and cultural affairs, according to a company biography, having served as both president and chairman of the Cincinnati Art Museum’s board of trustees. He is a lecturer at Cornell University.

Bloomberg News

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Legendary pitchman Ron Popeil—the man behind Ronco, the Veg-O-Matic, the Bedazzler and much more—dies at 86

Legendary pitchman Ron Popeil—the man behind Ronco, the Veg-O-Matic, the Bedazzler and much more—dies at 86
Molson Coors cuts 11 economy brands — Is Joe Sixpack an endangered species?

Molson Coors cuts 11 economy brands — Is Joe Sixpack an endangered species?

TikTok remakes classic Skittles, Snickers and Old Spice ads

TikTok remakes classic Skittles, Snickers and Old Spice ads
Verizon adds USAA and Unilever execs to oversee $3.1 billion media budget

Verizon adds USAA and Unilever execs to oversee $3.1 billion media budget
McDonald’s next celebrity collaborator is Saweetie

McDonald’s next celebrity collaborator is Saweetie
Gen Z and spirituality: Lessons for brands

Gen Z and spirituality: Lessons for brands
Kyrie Irving calls out Nike on new shoes

Kyrie Irving calls out Nike on new shoes
ANA wants marketers to take off Sept. 14 as training day

ANA wants marketers to take off Sept. 14 as training day