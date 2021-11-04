Pinterest’s user base declined again in the latest quarter

Pinterest Inc. rose Thursday after the company reported stronger-than-expected profit and revenue that met analysts’ estimates.

Still, the search-and-discovery platform’s user base declined for the second consecutive quarter, and the company gave a revenue forecast for the holiday period that fell short of estimates due to Covid-related issues.

Third-quarter net income was $94 million, or 14 cents a share, compared with a loss of $94.2 million, or 16 cents, a year earlier, the San Francisco-based company said Thursday in a statement. Profit, excluding some items, was 28 cents a share, topping analysts’ average estimate of 22 cents, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Pinterest reported sales increased 43% to $633 million in the quarter ended Sept. 30, in line with analysts’ estimates.

Chief Financial Officer Todd Morgenfeld said ad tracking changes from Apple Inc. didn’t have a material impact on Pinterest’s business in the third quarter, in part because the service uses a lot of its own data around user interests to target ads. Revenue was affected by a few percentage points by lower demand in advertising for consumer packaged goods because of pandemic-related issues, like the supply chain disruptions, Morgenfeld added.

Shares gained about 5% in extended trading after closing at $44.64 in New York. The stock has declined 34% this year.

Pinterest originally benefitted from global lockdowns driven by the Covid-19 pandemic as people stayed home looking for things to do around the house, like decorating, gardening and cooking. Pinterest’s global user base grew to 483 million users in the first quarter—an increase of almost 43% in the five quarters since the end of 2019.