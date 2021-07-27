Pizza Hut launches nostalgic streetwear collection

Marketing News & Strategy

The pizza chain's items include a tracksuit inspired by its tablecloths
By Moyo Adeolu. Published on July 27, 2021.
Credit: Pizza Hut

“If you’re not eating pizza," Pizza Hut suggests, "you might as well be wearing it. ” And now fans can with the brand's first-ever, limited-edition capsule collection: Pizza Hut Tastewear. The collection is in response to customer demand for pizza apparel and gives them a wearable trip down memory lane.

Beginning today at 11 a.m. ET, fans nationwide can visit the online Pizza Hut shop to shop the Tastewear collection—and keep their favorite food close to their hearts while showcasing brand loyalty. The head-to-toe streetwear collection features designs inspired by the iconic Pizza Hut red roof, checkered tablecloths and Tiffany-style lamps. Item prices range from $10 to $100 and include a loose-fitting bright red-and-white unisex tracksuit with matching embroidered Pizza Hut slides, a lamp T-shirt, a bejeweled pepperoni chain and a 4-pack of red party cups.

Credit:
Pizza Hut

The collection is the latest example of brands tapping into nostalgia to reach fans. Many—including Cheetos, Cheerios and White Castle—have taken the approach to connect with both younger generations and older brand loyalists. 

“I think it’s about leading with insight and to do that you need to listen to your customers," Morgan says. "That goes for products like the Big Dipper or the Edge that we’ve launched where customers are telling us what they are looking for. They want to be super fans for the brand and we’re here for it and we want to make it as easy as possible for them to do that.”

The social campaign adds Pizza Hut to the list of fast-food and snack brands to release apparel. Cheetos and Bad Bunny recently partnered to debut its exclusive Adidas tracksuit

