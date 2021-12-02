Playboy names Cardi B as its first creative director in residence

The owner of Playboy is bringing on Cardi B in the newly created role of creative director in residence, giving the brand a high-profile collaborator as it tries to reestablish itself in the pop culture landscape.

The music superstar will provide artistic direction in areas such as merchandise and digital editorial, PLBY Group Inc. said Thursday in a statement. Cardi B will also serve as the founding creative director and a founding member of Centerfold, a creator-driven website that’s set to launch this month.

Citing Cardi B’s commitment to free expression and “celebration of sex and body positivity,” PLBY Group Chief Executive Officer Ben Kohn called her “the embodiment of the Playboy brand.”