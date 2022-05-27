Marketing News & Strategy

Popeyes hires Little Caesars’ Jeff Klein as new CMO

Brand cites leadership at PepsiCo, shopper marketing experience in replacing Bruno Cardinali
By Jon Springer. Published on May 27, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
AutoNation's new ads highlight employees ahead of Indy 500
Credit: Popeye's

Popeyes Louisiana Chicken announced late Friday that it has hired Jeff Klein as its new chief marketing officer. He is most recently the chief marketing officer of Little Caesar’s Pizza and a longtime PepsiCo marketer.

Klein, who resigned from Little Caesar’s effective Friday, begins at Popeyes on June 13. He succeeds Bruno Cardinale, who resigned earlier this year.

Restaurant Brands International-owned Popeyes described Klein as a leader with a proven track record in both brand and shopper marketing, serving 15 years with PepsiCo and Frito-Lay. There, Klein headed the launch of Doritos Locos Tacos in partnership with Taco Bell, which Popeyes called “one of the most successful product launches in the past decade,” in a press release.

Klein had been with Little Caesars as CMO and senior VP of global marketing since April of 2019. In a post on his LinkedIn page, Klein described his time with the pizza company “the best three years of my career.”

And making a cheeky reference to his destination he added, “I'll be rooting for #PizzaPizza from the sidelines ... unless you launch a chicken sandwich. Then it's on like Donkey Kong.”

Popeyes’ interim CMO, Matt Rubin, is staying with Popeyes in his role as VP of insights and analytics, and will focus efforts on elevating guest intelligence and data analytics through a new guest insights and analytics function, Popeyes said in a statement.

 

More from Ad Age
Little Caesars uses TikTok to cast its next commercial
Erika Wheless
Popeyes CMO Bruno Cardinali is leaving the chicken chain
Jon Springer
Taco Bell Brings Doritos Locos Tacos to Canada and Makes Canadians 'Eat Their Words'

In this article:

Jon Springer

Jon Springer is a Senior Reporter for Ad Age, covering food and CPG marketing. He formerly covered the food retail industry for Winsight and Supermarket News, and is a former sports and features writer for The Cecil Whig, a daily newspaper in Elkton, Md.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

AutoNation's new ads highlight employees ahead of Indy 500

AutoNation's new ads highlight employees ahead of Indy 500
Candy and snack trends to watch—including 'new-stalgia'

Candy and snack trends to watch—including 'new-stalgia'
Marketing winners and losers of the week

Marketing winners and losers of the week
Honest Tea founder on what its shutdown means for purpose-based brands

Honest Tea founder on what its shutdown means for purpose-based brands
Nationwide enlists H.E.R. to court Gen Z and millennials

Nationwide enlists H.E.R. to court Gen Z and millennials

Amazon opens its first physical clothing store

Amazon opens its first physical clothing store

Online work platform Miro tames a beast in first big marketing push

Online work platform Miro tames a beast in first big marketing push
20220525_377201886_3x2.jpg

Wendy's shares surge as biggest shareholder Trian explores potential deal