Popeyes hires Little Caesars’ Jeff Klein as new CMO

Restaurant Brands International-owned Popeyes described Klein as a leader with a proven track record in both brand and shopper marketing, serving 15 years with PepsiCo and Frito-Lay. There, Klein headed the launch of Doritos Locos Tacos in partnership with Taco Bell, which Popeyes called “one of the most successful product launches in the past decade,” in a press release.

Klein had been with Little Caesars as CMO and senior VP of global marketing since April of 2019. In a post on his LinkedIn page, Klein described his time with the pizza company “the best three years of my career.”

And making a cheeky reference to his destination he added, “I'll be rooting for #PizzaPizza from the sidelines ... unless you launch a chicken sandwich. Then it's on like Donkey Kong.”